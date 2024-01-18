Neighbor's Trailer Announces Strategic Partnership with MBA Insurance for Rental Trailer Coverage

Provides insurance coverage for all eligible trailers rented through the platform

PERRIS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbor's Trailer, the largest and most trusted peer-to-peer trailer rental platform in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with MBA Insurance. With this partnership in place, Neighbor's Trailer customers can now buy insurance coverage for all eligible trailers rented through the platform. Neighbor's Trailer rents flatbeds, enclosed trailers, utility trailers, horse trailers, and more. The platform creates a secure environment with essential software and digital ID verification for private owners and trailer rental companies to list trailers and manage trailer rental bookings.

According to Trevor Borst, Public Relations Director of Neighbor's Trailer, "This is a monumental step forward for communities nationwide and those who need a trailer. Until now, insurance coverage for peer-to-peer rentals was considered impossible and unheard of. Now, with the help of MBA Insurance, trailer owners and renters alike can finally have peace of mind that they have rental coverage. We are honored to have the opportunity to work with MBA Insurance and we look forward to a prosperous, ongoing partnership." Neighbor's Trailer insurance may also be a solution for trailer rental companies that are looking to make a switch from other insurance providers.

The new Neighbors' Trailer-MBA Insurance partnership enables competitive coverage for rentals on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, with rates paid at the time of booking. For only a few dollars per day, rented vehicles include comprehensive and collision coverage with a $500 deductible.

Arizona-based MBA Insurance is renowned for offering specialized and innovative insurance solutions. The firm offers insurance for recreational vehicles (RVs), towable type vehicles, powersports vehicles, and overland vehicles. MBA Insurance works with individuals as well as fleet owners and agencies.

For more information visit https://neighborstrailer.com or https://mbainsurance.net

