Neighbors Trailer Launches Mandatory Driver Screening for Trailer Rentals, Setting New Safety Standard for Peer-to-Peer Marketplaces

New MVR-based renter verification system helps reduce risk and improve trust for trailer owners across the U.S. and Canada

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbors Trailer, a peer-to-peer trailer rental marketplace operating across the United States and Canada, today announced the launch of mandatory driver screening for all renters. The new feature uses Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) checks to verify each renter's driving history during the booking approval process, ensuring only qualified renters can be accepted.

With this launch, Neighbors Trailer becomes the first peer-to-peer trailer rental platform to require driver history screening as part of the booking process—introducing a new safety standard for online trailer rental marketplaces.

The feature is designed to help trailer owners reduce risk, protect their equipment, and confidently rent to verified drivers.

"MVR screening is a direct investment in trust and safety," said Trevor Borst, Co-Founder of Neighbors Trailer. "Every trailer owner wants to know who is towing their equipment. By verifying driver history before a booking is confirmed, we're helping ensure that every rental is backed by a qualified, responsible driver."

Raising the Standard for Trailer Rental Safety

As demand for trailer rentals and peer-to-peer rental platforms continues to grow, safety and accountability have become key concerns for equipment owners. Many trailer owners are interested in earning income from underutilized trailers but remain cautious due to uncertainty around renter behavior.

Neighbors Trailer's driver screening system directly addresses this challenge by evaluating each renter's driving record before confirming a reservation.

The screening process reviews:

License status and validity

Serious traffic violations

Patterns of high-risk driving behavior

Renters who do not meet the platform's safety criteria are unable to complete a booking, helping reduce the likelihood of damage, misuse, or unsafe towing situations.

How Driver Screening Works for Trailer Rentals

The MVR-based screening process is fully automated and built directly into the trailer rental booking flow.

When a renter requests to book a trailer:

A Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) check is conducted through a licensed third-party provider

The renter's driving history is evaluated against safety criteria

Approved renters proceed with the trailer rental as normal

Renters who do not qualify are notified in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), including instructions to review or dispute their record

This approach ensures that every trailer rental completed on the platform involves a screened driver, without adding friction for owners or renters.

Building a Safer Peer-to-Peer Trailer Rental Marketplace

The introduction of driver screening builds on Neighbors Trailer's broader trust and safety infrastructure, which includes:

Identity verification for all users

NT Protect damage coverage on every trailer rental

AI-powered fraud detection systems

detection systems A structured dispute resolution process

Together, these systems are designed to make Neighbors Trailer one of the most safety-focused trailer rental platforms available today.

"We're focused on building a safer and more reliable trailer rental experience from the ground up," Borst added. "By combining driver screening with our existing protections, we're helping create a marketplace where owners feel confident listing and renters can book with clarity."

Availability of Driver Screening for Trailer Rentals

Mandatory driver screening is now live and applies to all new trailer rental bookings on Neighbors Trailer across the United States and Canada.

Trailer owners can list their trailers and renters can book with the added confidence that every transaction includes verified driver history checks.

About Neighbors Trailer

Neighbors Trailer is a peer-to-peer trailer rental marketplace that connects trailer owners with renters in their local communities. Through its web platform and mobile apps, users can easily rent utility trailers, enclosed trailers, dump trailers, flatbeds, horse trailers, and car haulers directly from local owners.

By combining technology, verification systems, and safety-first policies, Neighbors Trailer is helping modernize the trailer rental industry and create a more trusted alternative to traditional trailer rental options.

Learn more at https://neighborstrailer.com.

Media Contact

Trevor Borst

Co-Founder & COO

[email protected]

650-597-7200

SOURCE Neighbors Trailer