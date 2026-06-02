Neil Brick and SMART Host 29th Child Abuse Conference

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S.M.A.R.T. has been educating the public and supporting survivors of child abuse, ritual abuse, and trauma crimes since 1995. Founded by Neil Brick, the organization publishes vital scientific research and hosts annual educational events. Don't miss the upcoming Online Annual Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference on August 15–16, 2026. Details: https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Speakers

A Survivor's Spiritual Journey – Neil Brick

Join Neil Brick as he explores the powerful connection of survival, healing, and advocacy. Neil will share how service to others has driven his personal growth and understanding. As a dedicated advocate, Neil has published the SMART newsletter (ritualabuse.us) for 31 years. Discover more about his journey and resources at http://neilbrick.com

Ritual Abuse as Mind Control – Wendy Hoffman

Rituals are common practice in Satanic culture. This presentation explores how every moment of a ritual is used for mind control. Wendy Hoffman has published four memoirs, three books of poetry and co-authored a book of essays. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Introduction to Neurofeedback for Trauma – Joshua Moore

This presentation will give survivors an introduction to neurofeedback and explain how it supports recovery from trauma. We will look at its history, early research and current applications. Joshua Moore is a licensed mental health counselor and a board-certified neurofeedback provider with the Biofeedback Certification International Alliance (BCIA).

Family-Based Human Trafficking, Ritual Abuse, and Coercive Mind Control: One Father's Fight for His Daughter – Iain Bryson

Iain Bryson's daughter was taken fifteen years ago by his first wife and her family after she told him that her family was a "cult" and that she would be taking their daughter back to them because of "mind control." In 2024, Iain Bryson published an evidence-based, documentary-style memoir about his daughter's abduction.

Sponsored by SMART, this conference investigates the possible connections between secretive organizations and ritual abuse. [email protected] http://ritualabuse.us/

Cosponsored by Survivorship, one of the longest-running and most trusted organizations supporting survivors of extreme child abuse, ritualistic abuse, mind control, and torture. https://survivorship.org

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Child Abuse Wiki https://childabusewiki.org

Large List of Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Grey Faction, Satanic Temple and Lucien Greaves Fact Sheet https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/grey-faction-satanic-temple-and-lucien-greaves-fact-sheet/

Research and Information on Dissociative Identity Disorder (formerly called Multiple Personality Disorder) https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/

Sybil – Proof Sybil had MPD and it was caused by severe trauma https://ritualabuse.us/research/did/sybil-proof-sybil-had-mpd-and-it-was-caused-by-severe-trauma/

SOURCE SMART Newsletter and Conferences