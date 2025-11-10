Neil Cole Files $45 Million Federal Lawsuit Against Iconix Brand Group and Disgraced Former COO Seth Horowitz -- Alleges Lies and Drug Use, Fueled False Case

Lawsuit claims Iconix Brand Group turned on its founder, cut off defense funding, and helped orchestrate a false prosecution that tried to destroy his career and ability to defend himself.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Cole, founder and former CEO of Iconix Brand Group, has filed a $45 million federal lawsuit against Iconix Brand Group, Inc. and its former chief operating officer Seth Horowitz, variously accusing them of malicious prosecution, breach of contract, and fraud after what his lawyers call "a decade-long nightmare built on lies."

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, follows last week's landmark ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which vacated Cole's conviction and dismissed all charges, ruling that his retrial violated the Constitution's Double Jeopardy Clause.

According to the lawsuit, Horowitz — who tried to be Cole's protégé — fabricated false allegations to deflect blame from his own misconduct surrounding two joint-venture deals. More information can be found in the filing here.

"Neil Cole built Iconix from nothing into a global brand empire," said his attorney, Benjamin D. White of Bloch & White. "The Second Circuit's opinion confirms what Neil has said from Day One — that the government's case was based on falsehoods from a single, unreliable witness."

The complaint also accuses Iconix of turning its back on its founder, cutting off legal funding on the eve of trial and withholding exculpatory evidence from its own internal investigation. Cole's attorneys argue the company deliberately sabotaged his defense to portray him as a scapegoat and recover millions in bonuses and stock compensation.

Cole is seeking $25 million from Iconix for breach of contract, bad faith and unjust enrichment, $20 million from Horowitz for malicious prosecution, and additional punitive damages.

"For ten years, I lived under a cloud of false accusations," said Neil Cole. "The court has now spoken clearly: I was innocent. This lawsuit is about holding some of those responsible to account."

