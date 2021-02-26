Neil deGrasse Tyson and Space Chief Talk Space: Why America Needs a Space Force

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General John "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, renowned astrophysicist and author, laid out the critical national imperatives for the United States Space Force at the Air Force Association's 2021 virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium Feb. 25.

"Ever since Sputnik, space has been recognized as a strategic asset, or rather a strategic location," deGrasse Tyson said. "So it's not a new thing. It's actually an old thing that is finally getting recognized in the way it needs to be in terms of the umbrella of national security."

Raymond, for his part, described the growing threats to U.S. and allied satellites from Russia and China, detailing in clear terms the kinds of space weapons they have and the debris now littering space as a result of past anti-satellite testing.

"Dr. deGrasse Tyson and Gen Raymond did an incredible job explaining why America needs a Space Force," said AFA President, retired Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright. "These threats put not only U.S. national security satellites at risk, but also global timing, positioning, imaging, communications, and other kinds of satellites, as well. The world now depends on space. So just as sea lanes and air space must be protected, space must be protected, too."

To access more quality content from AFA's virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium, you can still register to view 40 speaker sessions and panel discussions and a host of other content. It's all available exclusively to registrants for the next 30 days.

Access the full video conversation from the symposium here.

About AFA: The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.

SOURCE Air Force Association

Related Links

http://www.afa.org

