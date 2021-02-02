Neil deGrasse Tyson to be Featured at Virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil deGrasse Tyson, head of the Hayden Planetarium and research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History, will participate in the Air Force Association's 2021 virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium, Feb. 24 – 26, by hosting a fireside chat with Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tyson, a brilliant astrophysicist, space advocate, and author to speak at one of the premier events for Airmen, Guardians, defense industry members, and aerospace professionals," said AFA President, retired Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright. "Dr. Tyson's passion for space and the universe is unrivaled and we look forward to his fireside chat with Gen. Raymond, our first U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations. AFA remains committed to further strengthening our support for the Department of the Air Force, including our growing focus on the Space Force and all things 'space.' Dr. Tyson's presence will certainly amplify that commitment and what our Air Force Association is all about."

This year's symposium theme, "Accelerate and Innovate: Actualizing the Nation's Need for Dominant Air and Space Forces" will feature 40 sessions, ranging from workshops to major addresses from Air and Space Forces leaders, industry experts, and aerospace professionals. More than half of the sessions will be live streamed each day, including Fireside chats from Gen Charles Q. Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff and The Honorable John Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force.

About AFA: The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.

