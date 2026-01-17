Neil for Congress Launches First TV Ad Buy During Bears Playoff Game on NBC 5 Chicago

30-second ad slot cost six figures, marking the campaign's largest ad buy so far

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, January 18, the Neil for Congress campaign will run a 30-second TV ad on NBC 5 Chicago during the Bears playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Neil Khot, a small business owner from Hoffman Estates, is running for Congress in the 8th District. NBC is the network airing Sunday's game .

"We want the Bears to win big and we want to win big in the March primary, so it's only fitting that our first TV ad is part of Sunday's game broadcast," said Khot.

Why I'm fighting for the 8th District — Neil Khot for Congress

The ad, titled, " Why I'm Fighting for the 8th District, " zeroes in on Khot's commitment to supporting and protecting the immigrants who live and work in the 8th District and across Illinois, where Neil has built his businesses and created hundreds of jobs, since arriving in the United States as a teenager.

"I've lived here for 30 years and this is my home. Now, I cannot leave my house without my passport," Khot says. "I want to fight and I want to give back to the country that gave me everything."

