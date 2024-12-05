Neil Hetherington Joins Board of Directors of the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is honoured to announce that Neil Hetherington, Chief Executive Officer of Daily Bread Food Bank, has joined its Board of Directors.

"Neil brings to our board decades of front-line experience in addressing social justice issues and is a leading advocate in advancing public policies to reduce food insecurity," said Lynda Kuhn, Chair of the Centre. "As we seek to accelerate our impact on the growing crisis of food insecurity, Neil's experience will both inform and strengthen our work."

Mr. Hetherington joined Daily Bread Food Bank as CEO in January 2018. Daily Bread Food Bank supplies fresh and shelf-stable food to 129 member agencies across Toronto and is a national leader in research that examines the causes and impacts of food insecurity. After beginning his career in project management at Tridel Construction, he joined Habitat for Humanity. Mr. Hetherington's non-profit experience, prior to Daily Bread, includes 16 years as CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Toronto and New York City, and two years as CEO of Dixon Hall, a multi-service agency serving thousands of people in Toronto.





About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including five independent experts.

Follow us on X:

@FeedOpportunity

SOURCE Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security