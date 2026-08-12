Neil Jesani Advisors Announces New Strategic Partnership with the Miami Dolphins

Partnership aligns NJA with one of the NFL's most recognized franchises as the firm continues its national expansion.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Jesani Advisors (NJA), a leading strategic tax planning and advisory organization serving high-net-worth individuals and successful businesses nationwide, announced a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

The partnership marks an exciting milestone in the firm's continued growth and reinforces NJA's commitment to aligning with organizations recognized for excellence, leadership, and delivering world-class experiences.

"As our organization continues to grow, we're intentional about partnering with brands that represent excellence both on and off the field," said Neil Jesani, President & CEO of Neil Jesani Advisors. "The Miami Dolphins are an iconic organization with a rich history, a passionate fan base, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We're proud to begin this partnership as we continue expanding our national presence and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The new partnership creates opportunities for NJA to engage with clients, business leaders, and the South Florida community alongside one of the National Football League's most respected franchises. It also reflects the firm's continued investment in building meaningful relationships and creating premium client experiences while increasing brand visibility in one of the country's most dynamic business markets.

"Our clients are innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders in their industries," Jesani added. "This partnership reflects the caliber of the clients we serve and creates opportunities to build meaningful relationships in an environment that celebrates teamwork, , and long-term success."

The announcement follows a series of strategic growth initiatives for the firm, including the formation of its Strategic Board of Advisors, which includes former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, retired four-star General H.R. McMaster, and former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman and former TIAA President & CEO Roger W. Ferguson Jr. Together, these initiatives underscore NJA's commitment to thoughtful growth, leadership, and delivering best-in-class advisory services.

About Neil Jesani Advisors

Neil Jesani Advisors (NJA) is a full-service strategic tax planning and advisory organization serving high-net-worth individuals and successful middle-market businesses nationwide. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, NJA has built an in-house team of experienced tax attorneys, CPAs, CFOs, and IRS Enrolled Agents who provide comprehensive tax planning, compliance, accounting, and resolution services. Together with its affiliated companies—Neil Jesani Wealth Management, Neil Jesani Risk Management, Neil Jesani Tax Resolution, and Neil Jesani Legal Management—the organization delivers integrated private clients, and business advisory solutions.

For more information, visit NeilJesani.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The team began playing in 1966 and joined the NFL with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The franchise has won two Super Bowls – in the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons – five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins remain the only franchise in NFL history to complete an undefeated season, going a perfect 17-0 in 1972. The team plays home games at Hard Rock Stadium and trains at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. A steward of the South Florida community, the Miami Dolphins have raised more than $100 million for cancer research and care through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. The organization also prioritizes supporting local youth through its football initiatives, positively impacting more than 60,000 student-athletes and coaches, and works alongside more than 100 partner organizations through FOOTBALL UNITES™ programming to strengthen relationships and foster understanding. For more information, visit MiamiDolphins.com.

SOURCE Neil Jesani Advisors, Inc.