Roger W. Ferguson Jr. Joins Neil Jesani Advisors Strategic Board of Advisors

Former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve and President & CEO of TIAA brings decades of leadership in finance, economic policy, and corporate governance to support NJA's continued growth.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Jesani Advisors (NJA), a leading strategic tax planning and advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and successful businesses nationwide, today announced that Roger W. Ferguson Jr. has joined the firm's Strategic Board of Advisors.

Roger Ferguson

One of the nation's most respected financial and business leaders, Ferguson, brings more than four decades of experience spanning public service, global finance, corporate governance, and executive leadership. His appointment further strengthens NJA's Strategic Board of Advisors as the firm continues to expand its national footprint and deepen its commitment to serving business owners and high-net-worth individuals with sophisticated tax planning and advisory services.

"Roger Ferguson's distinguished career and extraordinary leadership experience make him an invaluable addition to our Strategic Board of Advisors," said Neil Jesani, President & CEO of Neil Jesani Advisors. "His expertise in financial markets, economic policy, corporate governance, and long-term strategic growth will provide tremendous insight as we continue building one of the nation's premier advisory firms."

Ferguson previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, where he played a pivotal role in shaping monetary policy and helping guide the nation's financial system through periods of significant economic uncertainty. He later served as President and Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, leading one of the world's largest financial services organizations dedicated to retirement, investment, and wealth management.

In addition to his executive leadership, Ferguson serves as a trusted advisor to some of the world's most influential organizations. He has been an active member of the Alphabet Inc. Board of Directors since 2016, providing strategic oversight to one of the world's largest and most innovative technology companies. Throughout his distinguished career, Ferguson has served numerous public companies and nonprofit boards and has been widely recognized for his contributions to business leadership, financial innovation, and public policy.

"I am pleased to join Neil Jesani Advisors' Strategic Board of Advisors during such an exciting period of growth," said Roger W. Ferguson Jr. "The firm has established an impressive reputation for delivering thoughtful, client-focused advisory services, and I look forward to working alongside Neil and the other members of the board as the organization continues to expand its impact."

Established to support the firm's next phase of strategic growth, the Strategic Board of Advisors brings together an accomplished group of leaders from business, government, and finance to provide guidance on long-term strategy, innovation, and organizational development.

Ferguson joins fellow Strategic Board of Advisors members Ambassador Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Governor of South Carolina; Brian Krzanich, former CEO of Intel Corporation and current CEO of Cerence AI; and General H.R. McMaster, former U.S. National Security Advisor and retired four-star Army general.

The continued expansion of the Strategic Board of Advisors reflects NJA's commitment to attracting world-class leadership as it accelerates its national growth strategy and enhances the value it delivers to clients.

About Neil Jesani Advisors

Neil Jesani Advisors (NJA) is a full-service strategic tax planning and advisory organization serving high-net-worth individuals and successful middle-market businesses nationwide. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, NJA has built an in-house team of experienced tax attorneys, CPAs, CFOs, and IRS Enrolled Agents who provide comprehensive tax planning, compliance, accounting, and resolution services. Together with its affiliated companies—Neil Jesani Wealth Management, Neil Jesani Risk Management, Neil Jesani Tax Resolution, and Neil Jesani Legal Management—the organization delivers integrated private clients, and business advisory solutions.

For more information, visit NeilJesani.com .

SOURCE Neil Jesani Advisors, Inc.