Lieutenant General (ret.) H.R. McMaster Joins Nikki Haley and Brian Krzanich on Neil Jesani Advisors' Strategic Board of Advisors

Former National Security Advisor and U.S. Army Lieut. Gen. (ret.) strengthens NJA's Strategic Board of Advisors as the firm continues its next phase of growth.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Jesani Advisors (NJA), a leading strategic tax planning and advisory firm, today announced that Dr, H.R. McMaster, former U.S. National Security Advisor and retired three-star U.S. Army General, has joined the firm's Strategic Board of Advisors.

The Strategic Board of Advisors was established to provide strategic counsel as NJA continues its rapid national expansion and responds to increasing demand for sophisticated tax planning, wealth preservation, and business advisory services.

HR McMaster

"General McMaster is one of our nation's most respected strategic thinkers and leaders," said Neil Jesani, President & CEO of Neil Jesani Advisors. "His decades of leadership, commitment to excellence, and ability to navigate complex challenges make him an outstanding addition to our Strategic Board of Advisors. We are building a world-class advisory board whose experience and perspective will help shape the future of our firm."

McMaster served as the 26th National Security Advisor to the President of the United States and completed more than three decades of distinguished military service as a three-star general in the U.S. Army. Widely recognized for his leadership, strategic expertise, and bestselling work on national security, he continues to advise organizations on leadership, innovation, and global affairs.

"It is a privilege to join Neil Jesani Advisors' Strategic Board of Advisors during this exciting period of growth," said McMaster. "Neil and his leadership team have built an impressive organization centered on serving clients with integrity, expertise, and long-term vision. I look forward to supporting the firm's continued growth and helping advance its strategic objectives."

Lieut. Gen. (ret.) McMaster joins an accomplished Strategic Board of Advisors that also includes former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Intel CEO and current Cerence AI CEO Brian Krzanich.

Since its founding, Neil Jesani Advisors has grown into one of the nation's premier strategic tax planning and advisory organizations, serving thousands of clients across the United States. In addition to its core advisory practice, the firm has expanded its capabilities through affiliated companies specializing in wealth management, risk management, tax resolution, and legal management—providing clients with a comprehensive, integrated approach to financial strategy and planning.

The addition of H.R. McMaster represents another milestone in NJA's continued investment in exceptional leadership as the firm accelerates its next phase of growth.

About Neil Jesani Advisors

Neil Jesani Advisors (NJA) is a full-service strategic tax planning and advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and successful middle-market businesses nationwide. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, NJA has built an in-house team of experienced tax attorneys, CPAs, CFOs, and IRS Enrolled Agents who provide comprehensive tax planning, compliance, accounting, and resolution services.

Together with its affiliated companies—Neil Jesani Wealth Management, Neil Jesani Risk Management, Neil Jesani Tax Resolution, and Neil Jesani Legal Management—the organization delivers integrated private clients, and business advisory solutions.

For more information, visit NeilJesani.com .

SOURCE Neil Jesani Advisors, Inc.