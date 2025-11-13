Tune in Wednesday, November 12th, at 8/7c on ABC and Stream Next Day on Hulu

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale of "The Golden Bachelor." This episode, you will see who our Golden Bachelor decides to give his final rose to. "The Golden Bachelor," premieres Wednesday, November 12th, at 8/7c, on ABC and will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Mel Owens, the 66-year-old former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer, is gearing up to make his next big play as the second Golden Bachelor. Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens' athleticism shone through from an early age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Following his retirement from football, Owens transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, dedicating himself to helping others – particularly those seeking justice for sports-related injuries. It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons. While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams. Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life's everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, he's eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years.

In the final episode of the season Mel selects a handmade ring for Peg. There's no better way to celebrate a Golden Bachelor couple than with an 18 kt, hand crafted golden ring, centrally set with a cushion cut diamond and two triangle cut diamonds on the sides. These two triangle diamonds represent the separate lives that they each have had so far. The cushion cut diamond celebrates their happiness, their unity, and shared love. The approximate total weight of all diamonds is 3.5cts. and the ring is signed and designed by Neil Lane.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

