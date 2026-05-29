Neil Patel Joins HighLevel as Strategic Partner to Close the AI Gap Facing America's Small Businesses

Marketing's most followed voice bets on HighLevel as the AI platform built for the businesses left out of the Fortune 500 AI boom

DALLAS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighLevel, one of the fastest growing AI platforms serving small and medium sized businesses, today announced a multi year strategic partnership with Neil Patel, founder of NP Digital and one of the most widely followed voices in marketing and SMB growth.

Neil Patel

The partnership lands at an inflection point in the AI economy. Fortune 500 companies are spending billions deploying AI to cut costs and consolidate power, while the 36 million U.S. small businesses that employ nearly half of America's workforce are increasingly priced out, overwhelmed, and unable to compete. HighLevel is building the alternative. One platform with the tools businesses need to grow and scale, with AI embedded across websites, automations, CRM, Google Business Profiles, and more.

"For years, HighLevel has been called a fast growing SaaS company," said Neil Patel. "In 2026, it's time we start calling them what they are. One of the most important AI transformation platforms serving and scaling small and medium businesses today. The AI race shouldn't be a privilege of the Fortune 500. It should be the great equalizer."

Under the agreement, Patel and NP Digital will collaborate with HighLevel across product and AI roadmap, including co developed AI and SEO features; content and thought leadership, anchored by a new SMB focused podcast with HighLevel as founding sponsor; international expansion, drawing on NP Digital's UK and Australia footprint; and featured appearances at HighLevel's LevelUp event and the company's Summer of AI initiative in August 2026.

What makes this partnership powerful is that we share the same belief that AI should empower entrepreneurs, not confuse them. Together, we're focused on building technology that helps agencies and SMBs grow faster, compete smarter, and operate at a level that was previously only possible for large enterprises." Robin Alex, Co-founder, HighLevel

The dedicated partnership hub is live today at gohighlevel.com/neilpatel.

About HighLevel:

HighLevel is the AI-powered business operating system built for agencies, entrepreneurs, and operators who want intelligence embedded directly into how their business runs. The platform unifies CRM, messaging, automation, and revenue workflows into a single system where teams can work alongside AI to create, build, and strategize — or deploy AI agents that execute tasks autonomously. By building intelligence into the operational foundation rather than bolting it on as a feature, HighLevel helps businesses move faster, cut complexity, and scale more predictably in an AI-first economy.

About NP Digital

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency powered by proprietary technology and a performance-driven approach, helping businesses increase visibility, drive revenue, and scale efficiently across channels. NP Digital takes a consultative, hands-on approach to marketing — combining strategy, data, and specialized execution to build long-term partnerships that deliver measurable growth.

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SOURCE HighLevel