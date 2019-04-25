Neil Patrick Harris, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Hailee Steinfeld, Meghan Trainor and WE's Craig Kielburger celebrate young people doing good at WE Day California

– Backgrounders, photos and more are available on the Electronic Press Kit –

– WE Day California is free to thousands of students thanks to partners led by National Co-Title Sponsor The Allstate Foundation and Co-Title Sponsor Unilever –

- WE Day California will be filmed for a one-hour national televised special airing Friday, August 9, 2019 on ABC at 8P ET/7P CT -

INGLEWOOD, CA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, WE Day, the greatest celebration of social good, returned to the "Fabulous" Forum in celebration of over 16,000 students and educators committed to making a difference. Coming together from across California, they shared in a day of inspiration with renowned speakers, innovative thought leaders and dynamic performers including, host Neil Patrick Harris, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mahershala Ali, Naomi Campbell, Chance The Rapper, Nina Dobrev, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Bill Nye, Natalie Portman, Hailee Steinfeld, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor and more. Joined by WE co-founders Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger the exciting line-up celebrated their collective passion for doing good, motivating young people to continue to take action on pressing issues to affect positive change at home in the U.S. and around the world. WE Day is free of charge to students and educators across the U.S. thanks to the generous support of sponsors led by National Co-Title Sponsor The Allstate Foundation and Co-Title Sponsor Unilever.



"My first experience at WE Day has been remarkable. The Forum was transformed into an awe-inspiring celebration of the incredible young people who are taking it upon themselves to truly make the world a better place," said award-winning actor and producer, Neil Patrick Harris. "It is so important for this generation of young people to know that we not only support their tremendous efforts, but that they are motivating us to work alongside them to make an even bigger impact together."

"I had such an amazing morning at my first WE Day!!! It's so obvious that the students from across California have committed so much of their time and energy into making the world a better place," said Academy Award nominated actress and multi platinum recording artist, Hailee Steinfeld. "It's truly inspiring to see this amazing group of young people join together to celebrate doing good and making a change."

Speakers and performers at WE Day California energized and inspired the crowd through a day filled with powerful educational speeches, memorable moments and empowering performances. A few must-see highlights included:

Academy award-winning actress, Natalie Portman took the stage to address her involvement with TIME'S UP and the importance of putting an end to harassment and inequality. "Tonight, we're working together to make an impact, but what exactly does that mean? For me, it means finding the courage inside yourself, to call out injustice wherever you see it and practice empathy throughout your day, everyday. I want to make an impact by helping empower women and girls. Yes many of you are doing the same. It's why I traveled to Kenya to support girls' education with WE and it's why I advocate for women's rights in the workplace with Time's Up. Because when you invest in women and girls, it transforms communities."

performs fan favorites and Co-creator of awareness campaign 'Come Say Hi to Eli' and EB Advocate, Eli Meyer shares his story of perseverance with the students at WE Day and is joined by Jill Vedder for a special surprise video from Eddie Vedder . Eddie and Jill Vedder are two of the founders of the EB Research Partnership – the largest nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

More than a one-day event, WE Day is connected to the free, yearlong program WE Schools. Designed to enhance a school or community's existing social initiatives or spark new ones, WE Schools provides participants with curriculum, educational resources and action campaigns, encouraging students to further their curricular learning and develop life skills to succeed beyond the classroom. In the 2017/2018 school year, over 1260 schools and school groups across California improved the world through WE Schools, volunteering over 1.4 million hours and raising more than $1,000,000 in support of over 660 global and local causes including bringing awareness to homelessness, food security, LGBTQ2+ rights, access to education, access to clean water in oversees communities and environmental issues.

"I'm thrilled to be at WE Day California to recognize and celebrate the work of the thousands of incredible young leaders here today. Each student and educator have challenged themselves to give back in remarkable ways and make a real difference in their local and global communities," said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE. "We're honored to provide educators with the tools to build the confidence, self-esteem and leadership skills of young people and to encourage the next generation of engaged citizens. From tackling the stigma surrounding mental health, to fundraising to improve access to clean water and eliminating local homelessness, today's young change-makers are more fearless than ever when it comes to taking action on timely issues. Their unwavering commitment to doing good never ceases to inspire me and all of us here today to support them."

Specific portions of WE Day California that highlight the incredible youth and educators profiled in the show, will be filmed for inclusion in a one-hour national televised special airing Friday, August 9, 2019 on ABC at 8P ET/7P CT. The WE Day Special is sponsored by Title Partner The Allstate Foundation, and by Presenting Partners Walgreens and Microsoft.

WE Day is supported in California by Co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arnel Estates, Argyros Group, and Argyros Family Foundation, Stephanie Argyros; WE Day California Co-Chair, Chief Executive Officer, The Travel Corporation, Brett and Miranda Tollman; WE Day California Co-Chair, President and Co-Founder, New American Funding, Patricia Arvielo; WE Day California Co-Chair, Founder and Chairman, The Skoll Foundation & Participant Media, Jeff Skoll; WE Day National Co-Chair, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Burn 60 Studios, Janet Crown; WE Day National Co-Chair, Chief Executive Officer, Zilliance and Officer, LAPD/Hawthorne PD, Steve Robinson; WE Day National Co-Chair, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Allstate, Tom Wilson; WE Day National Co-Chair, Editorial Director, Hearst Lifestyle Group and Editor in Chief, Good Housekeeping, Jane Francisco.

About WE



WE Day is part of WE—a family of organizations that makes doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good.

WE Charity was founded in 1995 by then 12-year-old Craig Kielburger with a mission to fight child labor. WE has since grown and evolved to address the root cause of child labor—extreme poverty. In the past 24 years, WE's programs have empowered over 1 million people with clean water, built 1,500 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education.

WE enables youth and families to better the world—supporting 7,200+ local and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly benefit their local communities and the world. Join the movement today at WE.org.

About the WE Day Special

WE Day is a national special airing on ABC on August 09, 2019, at 8P ET/7P CT. WE makes doing good, doable by giving people everywhere the tools and resources to make the world a better place. The WE Day Special is the summation and celebration of all their actions and impacts. It's where people can tune in and find hope, optimism, positivity, inspiration, and ideas on how to make a difference - ideas that might just inspire them to get off the couch, get doing and create big, lasting change. It features a star-studded lineup of chart-topping performers, iconic celebrities and inspiring young Americans. The WE Day Special is sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation, and by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft. Learn more at WE.org.

