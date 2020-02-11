Neil Sahota, an IBM Master Inventor and United Nations AI Subject Matter Expert, Joins Nirveda Cognition's Advisory Board

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirveda Cognition , a Cerracap Ventures incubated, Enterprise Document Intelligence company, announced that IBM Master Inventor, United Nations AI Subject Matter Expert, and Professor at UC Irvine Neil Sahota has joined the company's advisory board. For the past 20 years, Neil has worked with Global Fortune 500 companies and world government leaders to foster innovation and develop next-generation products and solutions powered by AI.

"Neil Sahota brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, strategic relationships, and a proven track record of pioneering and influencing the evolution and adoption of AI technologies in the enterprise," said Mani Veluthakkal, CEO of Nirveda Cognition. "His global reach and experience are a great fit for where we are headed and we are grateful to have his support to help us achieve our next phase of growth."

"Data is the fuel for AI; however, having quality data is a big challenge. Nirveda Cognition helps solve a big chunk of this problem by using AI to help fuel productivity and smarter decision making. Thanks to their Enterprise Document Intelligence platform, enterprises can improve data quality, decrease processing time, and shrink costs on their data service needs," said Neil Sahota. "I'm excited to be a part of Nirveda Cognition. Their cutting-edge solution fulfills a $2.9 trillion dollar market of AI augmentation by 2021, where document analysis market size is expected to grow to 3.8B, at a CAGR of 54.5% from 2019."

Neil's work experience spans multiple industries and he is one of the few people selected for IBM's corporate service corps leadership program that pairs leaders with NGOs to perform community-driven economic development projects. Neil also partners with entrepreneurs to define their products, establish their target markets, and structure their companies. He is a member of several investor groups like the Tech Coast Angels and assists startups with investor funding.

Founded in 2017, Nirveda Cognition is an artificial intelligence company developing an enterprise document intelligence platform to enable organizations to make data-driven decisions, faster and smarter. Based in Glendale, CA, Nirveda Cognition is backed by leading early-stage venture investors including Cerracap Ventures and Mexico Ventures. https://www.nirvedacognition.ai/

