Neil Shah to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director in its Advisory Practice in New York

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Neil Shah will join the Firm's Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director in its Advisory practice. He will be based in New York and will focus on advising financial sponsor clients. He will launch and lead Evercore's permanent capital business globally, including SPACs.

Mr. Shah has been a trusted advisor to financial sponsors over the past 20 years, most recently as a Managing Director with Citi, where he founded and ran its Alternative Capital Markets business globally. He concurrently ran Citi's Private Capital Markets business. Mr. Shah has been at the forefront of the continued evolution of private equity and is recognized as one of the leading experts in the field of permanent capital.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Neil has strong, well-established relationships throughout the financial sponsor industry, and he has served as a trusted and strategic advisor to many of the largest sponsors globally. We are confident he will be a superb addition to our global advisory team."

John S. Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman, added, "Neil is well known for his creativity, objectivity and intellectual rigor that he brings to each client situation. We are thrilled to have a banker of his caliber join Evercore and drive our practice in this new exciting high growth area."

Neil Shah said, "I'm very excited to join Evercore. The Firm's approach to providing advice and its M&A, underwriting, distribution, trading and research capabilities are an excellent fit with the needs of the clients that I cover. I look forward to bringing Evercore's differentiated capabilities and approach to them."

Mr. Shah is a graduate of Harvard Law School and the University of Ottawa. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

