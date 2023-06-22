Neiman Marcus and ATP.art Partner on Brand Activations Nationwide

News provided by

Artrepreneur

22 Jun, 2023, 15:32 ET

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial arts consultancy ATP.art and Neiman Marcus have partnered on activating retail locations nationwide with bespoke commissions by renowned local artists.

Each store will feature custom artwork that exemplifies the luxury retailer's "Leading with Love" campaign, curated by ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur.

A portion of a mural by Michigan artist Tony Whlgn adorns the Troy, Michigan Neiman Marcus store.
"These art projects with Neiman Marcus focus on our brilliant community of diverse artists who create works of kindness and hope. We look forward to continuing our mission of bringing Artrepreneur artists into the spotlight" said Grace Cho, CEO of Artrepreneur.

Recent retail activations include artworks at the Neiman Marcus in Troy, Michigan by local artists, Phillip Simpson and Tony Whlgn who created a 700-square-foot bespoke mural. In St. Louis, Nicaraguan-American artist Quinn Antonio Briceño rendered "Todos Somos St. Louis," an homage to the city's multiculturalism, natural beauty and music culture.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tony Whlgn and ATP.art for this exciting installation," said Renee Janovsky, Market General Manager, Neiman Marcus Troy & St. Louis. "This exclusive mural illustrates our mission of 'Leading with Love' as it tells the story of two people making a true connection with one another. At Neiman Marcus, we lead with love through the relationships we develop."

"Leading with love allows me to show up in this world as my full self, which means I do what I love and love what I do," said Whlgn. "Being from Detroit, the Motor City drives me to innovate as a person and an artist. This piece is an example of how letting love lead will always result in progressive connection – to yourself, your community, or even a new love."

About Artrepreneur and ATP.art

Artrepreneur is a marketplace and platform that empowers a global collective of 130,000 artists and connects buyers with curated works. ATP.art is a full-service commercial art consultancy for leading companies.

About Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus of the Neiman Marcus Group is a Dallas-based luxury retailer with 37-stores in the US and has provided customers access to exclusive brands since 1907. Their mission is to create long-term relationships with customers, associates, brand partners, and communities.

SOURCE Artrepreneur

