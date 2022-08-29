Neiman Marcus Debuts Brand New Fall 2022 Campaign: Live Your Luxury

The campaign inspires living in the moment, finding luxury in the everyday, and staying true to your uncompromising personal style

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus proudly announces the launch of its Fall 2022 campaign. Titled Live Your Luxury, this brand new, company-wide endeavor encompasses all that it means to be proud of oneself–and purely in the moment. Inspired by Neiman Marcus' customers' desire for genuine expression it exemplifies that luxury is meant to be lived in–and loved–throughout the rhythms and the instances of the everyday. The campaign incorporates a 360° approach, inspiring discovery across advertising, in-store visuals, The Fall Book, events, digital content and videos. As a springboard for Neiman Marcus' overall brand evolution; Live Your Luxury will serve as a strategic and creative platform for the brand.

The campaign encourages Neiman Marcus customers to inhabit and move through life in a way that's true to the individual, with assurance, boldness, eclecticism, radiance and purpose. Live Your Luxury answers a call for newness and singularity, giving customers permission (and power) to embody the term as they see fit. Style, nowadays, is about so much more than just the clothes and accessories one puts together; to live the way one wants—and to maintain optimism in doing so—is the truest luxury there is.

Live Your Luxury also takes a confident, vitalized step with its easygoing verve. There's an irreverence apparent, yet there remains a deep interest in elevated and elegant fashion. Musicality abounds, and a compositional emphasis on self-expression and individual character is key. The campaign's colorful, energetic, humorous and engaging video vignettes demonstrate that luxury is not something stuffy, and that it is not something to be preserved for a perfect moment. The ethos is just the opposite: Luxury is for the here and now, so make it yours. It's time to live it up.

"This campaign signals a reimagined perspective of luxury, which, ultimately, means something different and often very personal to the individual," says Daz McColl, Chief Marketing Officer, Neiman Marcus. "It is not just about styles or trends–and the unspoken expectations that come with them. It's about how you wear a piece or a look, when you wear it, why you wear it, and what it means to you. It is about imbuing luxury as a mindset and a prism within our daily paces–and embracing it all."

The video advertising showcases key tenets of Neiman Marcus' value proposition—relationships, assortment, curation, inclusivity—and shows how style advisors inspire customers to live their luxury. The lead's charisma and charm dramatize how they make every moment remarkable by solving style conundrums and guiding customers through the assortment with ease.

Shot on location in New York City and the surrounding Tri-State area by a roster of top creatives (credits below), the imagery and videos highlight a variety of designers and talent, bringing customer relationships to life. Throughout, models are seen in moments of happiness and freedom—smiling, socializing, and scintillating through the scene (pronounced camera angles add to the kinetic energy.) The visuals, in essence, bring a sense of remarkability into life's reportage—and they capture a spirit of the extraordinary.

The campaign is composed of product-focused chapters including the flagship fashion story, The Art of Fashion, which features sonically inspired shots of the season's most coveted ready-to-wear from global luxury brands such as Fendi, Dior, Prada, Chanel and Gucci. In total, Live Your Luxury includes 418 brands across women's, men's, children, home and beauty. Additional campaign segments include: designer menswear, coats (all genders), color, shoes and handbags, alternative eveningwear (all genders), platforms, jewelry, menswear tailoring, kids, and beauty. Additionally, there are editorialized features including The List–which holds style tips and takes by Neiman Marcus Vice President of Luxury Fashion Jodi Kahn, Neiman Marcus Men's Fashion Director Bruce Pask, Harper's Bazaar Fashion News Director Rachel Tashjian and Esquire Editor-in-Chief Michael Sebastian–and The Refresh, which looks at emerging trends in both fashion and beauty.

The Fall Book is packed with yet more original content, including interviews with Donatella Versace and Casablanca's Charaf Tajer, and a Q&A with David Yurman's Evan Yurman. This printed tome–a staple in Neiman Marcus' storied history–also features Valentina Sampaio on the cover. Her turn marks the first time a transgender woman has appeared on the Book's exterior. Supplementary campaign material includes interviews with style advisors and more–all encapsulating and reflecting the world of Neiman Marcus under the paradigm of Live Your Luxury.

Neiman Marcus' Live Your Luxury campaign goes live on August 29, with digitally led content appearing online and in stores, supported simultaneously through email and social media.

Neiman Marcus customers can discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person. As a fashion authority and established industry leader, Neiman Marcus welcomes customers to visit our stores and explore private shopping appointments with expert style advisors.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

