Neiman Marcus Group and the Fashion Scholarship Fund Announce Recipients of Second NMG x FSF Scholarship

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) and the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) announced today the 2024 recipients of the NMG x FSF Scholarship. For the second consecutive year, NMG is supporting 10 collegiate scholars on their career journeys in sustainable and ethical fashion. In addition to a $10,000 scholarship, each student will receive mentorship from an NMG executive and exclusive access to store programming and industry events.

2024 NMG x FSF Scholarship Recipients
Through the NMG x FSF Scholarship Fund, NMG strives to empower the next generation, cultivate a culture of Belonging, and invest in a sustainable future. The joint scholarship intentionally builds upon the successful integration of FSF Alumni, like Mecca Hodge and Shanita Hunt, into entry-level roles within NMG in recent years. 2023 scholarship recipient, Mia DeMeola, a graduate of Fordham Gabelli School of Business, secured an entry-level role at Bergdorf Goodman upon graduation.

"The experience and support that I received as an NMG x Fashion Scholarship Fund scholarship recipient have been instrumental in reinforcing my passion to revolutionize the fashion industry for a more sustainable future," said Mia DeMeola, Client Engagement Project Coordinator, BG, and 2023 NMG x FSF Scholar. "I am honored to work for an organization that is determined to make a positive impact."

2024 recipients of the NMG x FSF Scholarship include:

  • Amaryllis Dunklee (The University of Texas at Austin)
  • Andrea Hernandez (Savannah College of Art and Design)
  • Cierra Calmeise (University of Cincinnati)
  • DaNae Harrison (Spelman College)
  • Fatmata Camara (LIM College)
  • Lauryn Giddings (Virginia Commonwealth University)
  • Mallory Butts (Spelman College)
  • Megan Lenzi (Iowa State University)
  • Olivia Porter (Clemson University)
  • Tammy Wang (The University of North Carolina, Greensboro)

"As an FSF board member, this joint scholarship is especially meaningful as we strive to support and nurture the next generation of changemakers in the fashion industry" said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, NM, and FSF Executive Board Member. "It's incredibly exciting to see this program flourish in its second year, and I am confident that this year's group of scholars will amplify NMG's ongoing goal to influence positive change in the industry."

NMG Leads With Love in its communities through corporate grantmaking, associate engagement, and point-of-sale fundraising. This partnership with the FSF is made possible through the support of customers, associates, and The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation. Since 2019, NMG and its Foundation have partnered with the FSF to fund scholarships, mentor students, connect rising talent to entry-level roles in the company's Executive Development Program (EDP), and provide executive leadership to the FSF Board of Directors. More information on NMG's philanthropic commitments is detailed in the company's FY23 ESG Report.

"We are so pleased to join NMG in welcoming the new cohort of NMG x FSF Scholarship recipients who are pursuing socially impactful careers in sustainable and ethical fashion. I am certain that our 10 Scholars will find the experience of learning from dedicated NMG mentors, and the array of career development and educational opportunities that they will be offered, incredibly rewarding," said FSF Executive Director, Peter Arnold.

From February 1 through April 30, Neiman Marcus stores across the U.S. will engage in fundraising for the 2025 cohort of NMG x FSF Scholars at point-of-sale and online.

The full list of 2024 FSF Scholars is available here.

About Neiman Marcus Group (NMG)
Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the premiere multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy that empowers our associates to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

About The Fashion Scholarship Fund
The FSF is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S., working directly with the country's most talented young students from diverse backgrounds. Drawing from a network of 72 colleges and universities, the FSF helps Scholars succeed in all sectors of the industry including design, merchandising, marketing and business strategy. In 2024, FSF will grant over $1.4 million in scholarships to 162 college students, including 32 Community College Scholars, with awards ranging from $5,000-$25,000. Of the Class of 2024, 62% of Scholars are BIPOC, 15% are first-generation to college, and 31% are Pell Grant-eligible (demonstrating financial need). The FSF also provides its Scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies, including the Summer Scholar Series and the Accelerator Grant Program for young entrepreneurs.

