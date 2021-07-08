Neiman Marcus Group Appoints Hannah Kim as Chief Legal Officer

NMG announced the appointment of Hannah Kim as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer. Tweet this

Kim has an accomplished career in global corporate law, strategically leading organizations through compliance, acquisitions, reorganizations, and leadership transitions. Kim was most recently Chief Legal Officer at Energizer Holdings, Inc., where she was responsible for legal, compliance, ethics, regulatory, and government affairs. She also brings significant experience leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, an area of increasing importance to NMG as the Company prepares to announce its three-year ESG strategy later this year.

In her new role, Kim will oversee Legal and Compliance for NMG to promote and protect the overall business strategy.

"It is an honor to join Neiman Marcus Group at this pivotal time of ongoing growth and transformation. I'm excited to be a part of how we bring innovative and luxurious experiences to our customers," said Kim.

Prior to her three years at Energizer, Kim served in senior roles at Bank of America and Lowe's Companies, Inc. She started her law career at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein and Alston & Bird, and earned her Bachelor's degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee. She is also a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

Kim's hiring follows several recent key strategic hires, including Bob Kupbens, EVP and Chief Product & Technology Officer for NMG, and new Neiman Marcus leaders Paolo Riva, SVP and General Manager, Brand Partnerships & Merchandising, and Lisa Aiken, SVP and Fashion and Lifestyle Director.

NMG is a place where everyone belongs, where diversity is valued, and where showing up as your full and authentic self is expected. As a woman co-founded and majority-women-led organization, women represent the majority of the Company's Board of Directors, 50 percent of leaders SVP and above, 62 percent of VPs and above, and 70 percent of all corporate and store employees. In addition, 50 percent of the Company's 9,000 associates identify as minorities.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow.

