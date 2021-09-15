Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Vibrant In-Store Activations While Revealing New Efforts to Enrich and Expand Hispanic and Latino Talent

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is revealing new efforts to grow its Hispanic talent through workforce partnerships with Prospanica and McKinsey. This collaboration supports the organization's commitment to Environmental Social Governance and Belonging as part of the company's growth strategy. In addition, NMG is announcing in-store activation plans to celebrate Hispanic and Latino heritage all month long.

Neiman Marcus stores will curate dedicated displays of Hispanic and Latino-founded designers and brands, which will be featured in windows across 14 select locations throughout the U.S. Highlighted designers will include Gabriela Hearst, Carolina Herrera, Johanna Ortiz, Tata Harper, Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, Narcisco Rodriquez, Paco Rabanne, and more. The displays were crafted using multicultural insights from NMG's Consumer Insights team and, as a result, will feature products across categories to emphasize a family-friendly setting, and showcase designer heritage and vibrant cultural prints to invoke creativity and inspiration.

On October 5, Neiman's will host a master class with Karla Martinez, Editor in Chief of Vogue Mexico and Vogue Latin America, at the Coral Gables store. The in-store activation and supporting media will highlight new trends, collections, and styling in partnership with Neiman Marcus style advisors.

Additionally, to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Boca Raton location also curated a pop-up art gallery highlighting 100% local Hispanic artists that will remain through October 10. Bergdorf Goodman will also spotlight Hispanic and Latino creatives weekly as part of their "Voices of Now" Instagram series, including model and influencer Genai Nakama, designer Johanna Ortiz, and designer Maria Cornejo.

"We have a long-standing history of supporting diverse designers and brands within our Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman assortments," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group. "Our merchants constantly seek out new and exciting designers that we know our customers will love. We are thrilled to currently feature many Hispanic and Latino designers and brands across multiple categories."

A new partnership with Prospanica , a national Association of Hispanic MBAs and Business Professionals that advocates for the advancement of Hispanic professionals, will help NMG recruit the nation's top Hispanic and Latino talent. Having Prospanica as NMG's diversity champion will help guide the Company in further enabling this community to achieve its full economic, social, and educational potential through a variety of tactics. Later this month, the NMG talent acquisition team has plans to recruit and network with the nation's top Hispanic and Latino business professionals at Prospanica's Conference and Career Expo, while actively utilizing their job boards and list of candidates for open positions. The Company is also donating to the Prospanica Foundation Scholarship, which supports bright futures by providing academic scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students of Hispanic heritage.

According to the Latino Donor Collaborative's 2020 U.S. Latino GDP Report, the Hispanic demographic represents 74% of new workers in the United States. Chief People and Belonging Officer, Eric Severson, says, "We are proud to foster a workforce that outpaces the U.S. population in Hispanic and Latino representation. We now have a unique opportunity to recruit professionals from this thriving community across all levels of the organization and grow Hispanic and Latino representation in leadership roles."

NMG will also develop and promote talent from within the Company by piloting McKinsey's Connected Leader Academy this Fall. NMG participants will have the opportunity to network with top Hispanic talent from across the U.S. and strengthen the skills required to progress to leadership roles.

McKinsey Academy nominee and Senior Vice President of Customer Service Excellence and Integrated Retail, Tatiana Ferreira, adds, "NMG recognizes the significance of a diverse workforce and is showing its commitment to expanding this group of talent and developing its existing group. As a Latina woman and senior leader at NMG, I am extremely proud to represent our brand and my heritage by participating in this program that will help propel us forward."

Finally, all associates have been invited to celebrate the month during an exclusive chat with Uruguayan Designer and Creative Director Gabriela Hearst, where she will discuss her heritage and its influence on her design and fashion trends today. An exclusive interview with Hearst is also featured in Neiman Marcus' seasonal editorial publication, known as, 'The Book', found in the Neiman Marcus' Magazine ( www.neimanmarcus.com/editorial ) and via email and social media. 'The Book' has been available in-home to customers since August 30.

To read more about NMG's philanthropic work, visit The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation .

