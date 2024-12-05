Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates the Magic Makers Creating Unforgettable Customer Experiences this Holiday Season

The integrated luxury retailer offers a behind-the-scenes look from the people who create holiday magic across Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True to its century-long tradition of creating holiday magic, Neiman Marcus Group's extraordinary team of 'Magic Makers' are delighting customers beyond expectation once again. The team is Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences for its beloved customers, crafting unforgettable memories.

"Our 10,000+ dedicated Magic Makers are at the heart of our customer-centric approach, creating extraordinary moments for our clients throughout the year. These associates are building on our current momentum having closed our last quarter with positive growth compared to prior year in both revenue and profits," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "This holiday season, we will continue to meet customers wherever they are through our integrated retail model, making every interaction memorable. Thank you to our associates and brand partners for creating the Holiday Magic Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman are known for."

NMG's associate recognition campaign, "Holiday Magic Makers," provides a peek behind the curtain into the many roles that make the season spectacular. This year, hundreds of Magic Makers have been nominated for their outstanding contributions. Notably, Neiman Marcus Customer Care Specialist, Felix Estridge, is taking on the role of Santa for his sixteenth year, swapping his customer service headset for the iconic red suit this December to spread holiday cheer as he transforms into Downtown Dallas' beloved big man in red.

"I have the distinct pleasure and immense blessing to portray Santa Claus at the flagship Neiman Marcus store in downtown Dallas," said Estridge. "There are countless experiences and memories that range from very simple requests like a child's Christmas list of long sought-after items, to heartfelt expressions of happiness and holiday cheer. Love is consistently the common denominator across all of those experiences, and I'm honored to take on such a special role."

Theresa Herbert, Shipping Coordinator at Bergdorf Goodman, and certified "bow whisperer" weaves holiday magic into every gift she wraps, ensuring that each customer feels confident in their gift selections, all carefully presented in a beautifully wrapped lavender box.

Jessica Oost, Neiman Marcus' Corporate Executive Chef transforms every culinary creation into a holiday masterpiece, infusing each dish with a sprinkle of magic. Her impeccable taste and meticulous planning of Neiman Marcus' holiday menus delight all the senses.

Alan Corley, Operations Administrator, and a longtime Neiman Marcus associate with a 44-year tenure, truly embodies what it means to be a Magic Maker. Corley has dedicated himself to helping customers find the perfect gifts for their loved ones, even personally delivering presents through rainstorms to ensure customers had exactly what they needed to celebrate the season.

Neiman Marcus' iconic brand partners are getting in on the magic too. Jimmy Choo is taking center stage at Neiman Marcus' NorthPark and Beverly Hills stores with dazzling Holiday trees inspired by their Winter 2024 collection. Further elevating the festivities, the retailer is hosting appearances by some of the most notable names in luxury including Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet, Libertine's Johnson Hartig, and home designers Michael Aram and Jonathan Adler at various stores this holiday season. Additionally, Neiman Marcus created the magic internally and honored its top-performing sales associates at the annual Best Sellers Club event with an inspiring keynote by Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

Bergdorf Goodman's holiday magic is in full swing with festive windows that celebrate the 200th anniversary of Fifth Avenue, paying tribute to the iconic imagery of the thoroughfare. Millions of visitors will be enchanted by the exceptional creativity displayed in the windows, expertly curated by David Hoey, BG's Senior Director of Visual Presentation, and his talented team. To rally the teams and celebrate the associates that make all of this possible, the retailer recently hosted its annual BG 'Goodtalk' at the Museum of Modern Art. BG associates gathered to hear updates from key leaders across the organization as they energized the population ahead of the holiday season.

The Heart of Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodness Foundation Fund continue to Lead with Love by matching donations for every Magic Makers nomination, celebrating extraordinary associates. This holiday season, Neiman Marcus will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America, building on a six-year partnership that includes seasonal hiring initiatives to help Club graduates start their careers. At Bergdorf Goodman, donations will benefit Culture for One, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of youth in foster care by providing access to the arts.

You can experience the holiday magic by exploring the talented Magic Makers here or interacting with Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman across NMG's integrated retail model.

