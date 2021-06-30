Neiman Marcus Group Goes Fur-Free as Part of Its Forthcoming ESG Strategy

Neiman Marcus Group has committed to eliminating products containing animal fur from its assortment by early 2023. Tweet this

"We are delivering an ultimate luxury experience for our customers and their evolving preferences. We are updating our assortment to feature multiple sustainable and ethical luxury fashion categories," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "It is clear the future is fur-free, and that includes the ultra-luxury space. As a leader in luxury retail, NMG has an opportunity to help build a better future for our industry. We're grateful to the Humane Society of the United States for their partnership."

The Company worked with the Humane Society of the United States on its commitment to exit fur and drafted an Animal Welfare Policy that aligns with the Fur Free Alliance guidelines.

The Humane Society of the United States applauded the company's new policy. "We welcome this important policy from Neiman Marcus Group," said PJ Smith, director of Fashion Policy for the Humane Society of the United States. "The company's fur-free pledge represents a transformational change in retail, and we applaud NMG for making progress on an issue that so many consumers care deeply about."

NMG plans to work with luxury brands creating new and innovative ultra-luxury concepts that satisfy the discerning tastes of luxury customers. Existing fur salons at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores will be converted into spaces customized for modern luxury experiences.

For more information on NMG's Animal Welfare Policy, developed in cooperation with the Humane Society of the United States, please visit https://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com/Animal-Welfare-Policy.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group

Related Links

https://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com

