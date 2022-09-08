NEIMAN MARCUS LAUNCHES MIND GAMES

PLACE THE POWER OF DESTINY AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus exclusively launches the latest in luxury, niche fragrance houses, Mind Games. Created by Alex Shalbaf of The Fragrance Group with world-renowned perfumer Christelle Laprade of Symrise, this fragrance collection represents the triumph of spirit that accompanies each victory, the strategies that take an opponent by surprise, the long tradition of excellence, and the infinite possibility each player holds. Mind Games is a fascinating exploration of passion, prowess, and unrivaled perception that is calculating, deceptive, and devastatingly seductive.

Mind Games Fragrance Collection

"The inspiration behind Mind Games is, first and foremost, a love and respect for artisanal fragrance making and the complexity of its process," says Alex Shalbaf, Founder of Mind Games. "In addition to the inherent uniqueness of our compositions and small batch manufacturing process, we have prioritized sustainability in every aspect of production. We extensively research the ingredients we source and use in our blends, the environmental impact of how and when they are sourced, and how much is sourced at once. It is imperative that our methods and ingredients, along with the bottles and packaging, are sustainable. We are proud to say we have managed to create luxury products without a high environmental impact."

Grand Master Scent Notes

Top: Black Currant, Rose Water, Pivoine

Middle: Rose Centofolia Vitessence, Kona Coffee, Wild Violet

Dry: Myrrh, Incense, Panettone, Ebony Wood

J'Adoube Scent Notes

Top: Rouge Groseille DI, Mandarin Oil Madagascar

Middle: Bright Red Pomegranate, Damascene Rose

Dry: Ambrostar, Benzoin Vintage Leather, Patchouli Oil Sulawesi

Checkmate Scent Notes

Top: Davana, Champagne, Rouge Groseille DI

Middle: Rose de Mai Vitessence, Rose Bulgarian, Magnolia, Rose Centifolia Vitessence

Dry: Tabac Bourbon DI, Patchouli Leaves, Tree Moss

Caïssa Scent Notes

Top: Black Licorice, Pink Peppercorn, Cardamom, Fougassette Accord

Middle: Tubeliane DI, Ylang Madagascar, Jasmine Egypt, White Gardenia

Dry: Ambrocenide, Cocoa Bean, Vegan Musk

Each bottle of Mind Games retails for $345 for 100 ml exclusively at Neiman Marcus, mindgamesfragrance.com, and so-avant-garde.com. To explore the full collection, please visit mindgamesfragrance.com and follow @mindgamesfragrance on Instagram for more information.

About Mind Games

Mind Games links the complex artistry best embodied by the strategy and brilliance of chess, with the innovative and hypnotic effects of perfumery. The result is an inaugural fragrance line that delivers ascent wardrove of extreme olfactive signatures and transport you to the crucial moments of competition in a test of character, skill, and intellect. However, Mind Games is not inspired by a simple game of chess,but rather the heritage, craftmanship, and design it exemplifies. For more information, visit mindgamesfragrance.com and @mindgamesfragrance on Instagram.

About The Fragrance Group

The Fragrance Group is an exclusive U.S. licensee & distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. We are the proud Licensee of TUMI & Christian Siriano Perfumes, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. & Canada Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Nishane, Bois 1920, Lalique Parfums, Starck Paris, Tous, Halloween, and Desigual. For more information, visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

