Neiman Marcus Reveals the Highly Anticipated 2025 Fantasy Gifts

In honor of Neiman Marcus' long-standing commitment to philanthropy, the company will give back to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus , the esteemed luxury retailer, is reimagining the holiday season as the ultimate expression of luxury fashion and gifting through the unveiling of the iconic Fantasy Gifts,The Perfect Gift campaign and the treasured Holiday Book for customers to discover and immerse themselves in throughout the season. Honoring Neiman Marcus' beloved holiday traditions, the season rekindles the magic customers anticipate and cherish year after year. Through a seamless strategy that blends one-of-a-kind experiences, world-class service and noteworthy assortments, Neiman Marcus is elevating the art of joyful connection through gift giving.

"The holiday season is full of wonder, and Neiman Marcus has an incredible history of transforming that spirit into something truly extraordinary to complement our customers' discerning shopping preferences," said Emily Essner, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Saks Global. "With a curated selection of magical gifts, exceptional holiday dressing assortment and immersive experiences in partnership with notable brands, we aim to inspire our customers and embrace the joy of discovery. Every element of this year's holiday strategy has been thoughtfully designed not only to surprise and delight, but also to drive meaningful growth for our luxury business in a distinctively Neiman Marcus way."

For more than 60 years, Neiman Marcus has captivated customers with its Fantasy Gifts . Celebrated for their unparalleled allure and spectacle, these whimsical and imaginative offerings have become a hallmark of the holiday season and a tradition eagerly awaited year after year. The Fantasy Gifts debuted at an intimate event with designers, clients and friends of the brand at the renowned Bar Marmont in Los Angeles and are now available for purchase. Throughout the season, InCircle will partner with Neiman Marcus to bring the Fantasy Gifts launch and experiences to life for customers. The 2025 Fantasy Gifts are:

Christian Louboutin Custom Saddle — A one-of-a-kind Western saddle designed by Christian Louboutin, this objet d'art is crafted for the equine aesthete who embraces the unbridled spirit of style ($47,000).

— A one-of-a-kind Western saddle designed by Christian Louboutin, this objet d'art is crafted for the equine aesthete who embraces the unbridled spirit of style ($47,000). Four Seasons Yachts Inaugural Voyage — A bold reimagining of luxury at sea aboard Four Seasons I . This is an invitation-only preview for four guests that sets sail through the Mediterranean in spring 2026 ($115,000).

— A bold reimagining of luxury at sea aboard . This is an invitation-only preview for four guests that sets sail through the Mediterranean in spring 2026 ($115,000). Portrait Session with Annie Leibovitz — A rare peek into Annie Leibovitz's preferred New York studio for a once-in-a-lifetime commission: a four-hour portrait session with the renowned image-maker herself ($500,000).

— A rare peek into Annie Leibovitz's preferred New York studio for a once-in-a-lifetime commission: a four-hour portrait session with the renowned image-maker herself ($500,000). Luxury Expedition: Yellowstone to Amangiri — An 11-day journey through the expansive American West, complete with exclusive access, luxury accommodations and curated activities led by EXP Journeys ($490,000).

— An 11-day journey through the expansive American West, complete with exclusive access, luxury accommodations and curated activities led by EXP Journeys ($490,000). Hedley Studios x Bugatti Baby II: Neiman Marcus Edition — A 75% scale reimagining of one of history's most victorious race cars, this special-edition model is rooted in Neiman Marcus heritage ($135,000).

— A 75% scale reimagining of one of history's most victorious race cars, this special-edition model is rooted in Neiman Marcus heritage ($135,000). Crayola Personalized Pet Masterpiece — A collaborative and bespoke 3D sculpture of your pet, meticulously handcrafted from thousands of crayons by contemporary artist Herb Williams and Crayola ($64,000).

— A collaborative and bespoke 3D sculpture of your pet, meticulously handcrafted from thousands of crayons by contemporary artist Herb Williams and Crayola ($64,000). Paris Getaway Hosted by Christofle — An exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Christofle while discovering Paris, paired with a Mood cutlery set hand-engraved with your monogram ($185,000).

— An exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Christofle while discovering Paris, paired with a Mood cutlery set hand-engraved with your monogram ($185,000). Artemest x Kiton Bespoke Trunk — A singular trunk handcrafted by Artemest artisans using Kiton fabrics, accompanied by one of three personalized Kiton styling experiences ($180,000).

The Perfect Gift campaign invites customers to discover a world of remarkable gifts and inspire holiday style. Featuring models Rosalieke Fuchs and James Turlington, the campaign is photographed in Paris, with videography by Élodie Tahtane, and captures timeless glamour and artful fashion exploration. The cinematic storytelling reminds customers that wherever they are in the world, the perfect gift awaits them at Neiman Marcus.

"The Perfect Gift campaign captures the spirit of the season through the lens of fantasy and delight," said Kristin Maa, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Global. "From remarkable gifts to curated explorations of holiday style, our campaign invites customers into an experience that both inspires and reflects their refined and luxury lifestyles. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Paris, the campaign showcases our unique ability to deliver vision, style and luxury all season long."

The Holiday Book builds on The Perfect Gift with a stunning edit that inspires celebration and evokes wonder for every recipient. Featuring coveted brands such as Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Dunhill, Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Magnanni, Valentino, Tom Ford and Zegna, the book presents stunning and imaginative assortments that define the season's style. A beloved Neiman Marcus keepsake, it offers something special for everyone and elevates the art of holiday gifting. Customers can also shop the array of Neiman Marcus' expertly curated holiday gift guides including Gifts for Her , Gifts for Him , Gourmet Food & Treats , Home Gifts , Toy Shop & Gifts for Kids , Our Favorite Gifts and more.

The retailer will also unveil its theatrical holiday windows on November 25th spreading cheer to customers across the country. Inspired by the campaign, the windows transport passersby into scenes of Parisian fantasy. From a glittering hotel lobby to bustling Parisian streets, a chic café and an enchanting boutique, the windows are brought to life with dramatic sets, elegant mannequins and the season's most covetable fashion. Extending beyond the glass, the campaign unfolds in all stores through festive events and across digital and remote platforms, offering customers countless ways to experience Neiman Marcus' holiday offerings.

Throughout the holiday season, Neiman Marcus will offer a festive array of exclusive food and beverage experiences. Families are invited to indulge in new holiday menus and beloved traditions including Breakfast with Santa, Storytime and Dine with Santa, creating joyful moments for all.

In the spirit of giving and in honor of Neiman Marcus' long-standing commitment to philanthropy, a donation will be made to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation with each Fantasy Gift purchased. The retailer is also continuing its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America through a point-of-sale fundraising campaign empowering the next generation to reach their full potential so they can become the future leaders who shape our world.

