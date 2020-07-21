Neiman Marcus Unveils Exciting New Ways For Customers To Access Renowned Services

DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As customer preferences continue to evolve in light of the ongoing pandemic, Neiman Marcus has launched Your Neiman's (www.neimanmarcus.com/yourneimans) – a digital hub where customers can learn about and access a variety of offerings, including expanded luxury services and experiences. Customers can unlock the right personalized services and experiences for them, whether through a personal appointment in-store, curbside pickup, learning about trends and designers during the virtual events, or engaging via video with an expert Style Advisor. Your Neiman's is re-introducing the highly personal, engaging services Neiman's has always been known for, now safer and more convenient than ever.

"The world is changing, and we're all adjusting our habits to accommodate the new normal. Our customers look to Neiman's to curate the key styles of the season, find their perfect outfits and help them feel their best. The comfort and safety of our customers and associates are our utmost priority. We've introduced innovative ways to be here for them, now in more ways than ever," said David Goubert, President and Chief Customer Officer, Neiman Marcus Group.

STYLIST MATCH

Neiman Marcus has always provided the expertise of stylists to customers, but not all customers have known how or felt comfortable accessing this service. With Your Neiman's, every customer is invited to enjoy the perks of a personal stylist, without cost, obligation, or the need to come to a store. Customers can get matched with a stylist by answering a few simple questions about their lifestyle, personal style, and needs, at www.neimanmarcus.com/stylistmatch. Customers are then individually matched with a Style Advisor based on their preferences. The Style Advisor then supports the customer with complimentary styling services, provided however the customer chooses – whether text, email, video chat or in person.

REMOTE ASSISTANCE

For customers just getting matched with a Style Advisor for the first time or ones who have been working with a Neiman's stylist for years, Your Neiman's is about providing easier ways for customers to access the best of the store experience without having to leave their homes. Starting in March, Neiman's introduced a proprietary tool, NM Connect, to enable Stylists to deliver a store-like experience even when stores were not open.

"NM Connect has transformed the way sales associates can communicate with their clients. The platform was designed to inspire clients, from offering personalized look books, to completing transactions remotely and instantly," said Katie Mullen, Chief Digital Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "With the launch of digital stylists and remote selling capabilities, we are enabling our associates to engage with and support customers anytime, anywhere."

Neiman Marcus clients and associates have been thrilled with the results and capabilities offered by this platform to date:

Today, 4,900 associates, stylists, and managers across Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman are using digital tools to continue to engage with customers.

Sales associates have used the Connect platform to engage with clients, totaling over 1.5 million engagements – including text messages, email, phone, and video calls – since the launch.

Over three months, customers have purchased over $60 million through Connect.

VIRTUAL EXPERIENCES

Your Neiman's is not only about creating one-on-one connections between customers and Stylists, but also about creating rich new digital experiences for those who prefer to shop without assistance. Customers can explore and discover new styles, products, and inspiration across new sections on neimanmarcus.com, emails, digital magazine stories, and social media channels.

We have even adapted storied Neiman Marcus in-store events to virtual engagements. From cooking demonstrations and designer presentations to Fashionphile authentication sessions, Neiman Marcus' virtual events offer a more interactive way to discover luxury, fashion, and the latest trends. Customers can explore the upcoming event schedule and RSVP for events at www.neimanmarcus.com/virtualevents.

APPOINTMENTS AND CURBSIDE

As stores began to reopen across the country over the past month, Neiman's has added the option of curbside pickup and personal appointments to the many other ways to shop. Customers may book appointments at https://stores.neimanmarcus.com/bookings, or through their Style Advisor.

Neiman Marcus continues to offer curbside pickup, so you can get your items when and how you want them, without leaving your car. For customers looking to purchase a gift for a friend or family member, but are unsure of what to get, Neiman Marcus also offers gift cards for curbside pickup.

"While we're opening another 13 stores to full traffic this week, we are pleased to continue to offer a full range of in-store shopping options, including curbside and appointments, for those who want a more personal experience," said Goubert.

CLEANLINESS STANDARDS

In response to the pandemic, Neiman Marcus has enhanced its already high standards of cleaning, focusing on repeated disinfection of high use and frequently touched areas. Associates are subject to temperature checks upon arrival to the store. Additionally, all associates and customers are required to wear face coverings while in the store.

Neiman's has also evolved its selling processes to mitigate potential exposure for customers. This includes disinfecting jewelry and accessories before and after try-on, steaming clothing after trying on, and temporarily discontinuing all beauty services and only offering single-use product testers and applicators.

Together, these innovations allow customers to continue to determine how they want to access Neiman's, making shopping personal, magical, elevated, and, above all, safe.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with engaging, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

