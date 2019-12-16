NEJM Group launches new journal, NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEJM Group announces the launch of NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery, a new journal dedicated to identifying the most impactful and practical ideas to accelerate health care delivery transformation. The bimonthly digital journal, from the trusted publishers of the New England Journal of Medicine, features peer-reviewed content from health care leaders from around the globe, vetted for an audience committed to improving patient outcomes: clinicians, clinical leaders, health care executives, academics and other key constituents. NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery, available by subscription beginning December 2019, builds on the success of the NEJM Catalyst digital platform launched four years ago.

"Our investment in NEJM Catalyst engaged a large audience of leaders and practitioners committed to collaborative dialog and effective execution, creating a unique forum for discussing health care delivery improvements," says Chris Lynch, Vice President, NEJM Group. "The new journal leverages this strong position to advance the field for even greater impact on patient care."

Each issue of NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery features content available exclusively to subscribers, including two long-form articles on the most important ideas in health care delivery, case studies, expert articles, Insights Reports (with proprietary data and expert analysis), and interviews. The journal's contributors are prominent experts and influential opinion leaders. Submitted articles are evaluated for originality, innovation, practicality, and scalability, and are edited for clarity and rigor. The editors are guided by an Editorial Board of leaders from provider, payer, and technology organizations; academic institutions; and governing and policy bodies who ensure consistently exceptional quality. Cardiologist and internist Thomas Lee, MD, MSc, chief medical officer of Press Ganey Associates, serves as Editor-in-Chief. Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, PhD, one of the leading thinkers on health care business strategy, co-chairs the Editorial Board with Dr. Lee.

"NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery offers bold ideas and practical solutions that are grounded in research and experience, and that lead to real health care transformation," says Editorial Board Member Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Providence St. Joseph Health. "We learn as much from the exchange of great ideas, practical solutions, and unique innovations as we do from the challenges and hurdles discussed in our pages."

Content in the inaugural issue covers wide-ranging topics including a framework for leading lasting change, sustainable payment models, workplace civility, training for complex care, reinventing academic medicine, integrated delivery systems, and artificial intelligence. The new journal will be indexed immediately in Google Scholar.

"Just as The New England Journal of Medicine has been helping advance the science of medicine for two centuries, NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery seeks to accelerate progress toward a health care system organized around improvement of value from the perspective of patients—meeting patients' needs reliably, safely, and efficiently," says Thomas H. Lee, MD, MSc, Editor-in-Chief. "We aim to be the trusted and indispensable source of information on innovations that improve the value of care."

Several distinct features of NEJM Catalyst add even more value for subscribers. Web events are hosted at leading health care institutions and livestreamed internationally. The Insights Council is a qualified group of more than 12,000 health care executives, clinical leaders, and clinicians, who contribute to monthly surveys.

For more information about subscriptions and to access one free article from the inaugural issue and one free event, visit NEJM Catalyst Innovations in Care Delivery.

About NEJM Group

NEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice and professional development designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives and others in medicine and health care. NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Knowledge+, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Resident 360, and NEJM Yi Xue Qian Yan. NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society. For more information visit www.nejmgroup.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jen Zeis

NEJM Group

781-434-7186

jzeis@nejm.org

SOURCE NEJM Group

Related Links

www.nejmgroup.org

