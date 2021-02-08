NEJM Knowledge+ Launches New Covid-19 Vaccine Training Program

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEJM Knowledge+ announces the launch of Covid-19 Vaccine Training: What Every Clinician Needs to Know, a free educational program developed in collaboration with Area9 Lyceum. This online program offers a new and effective way for clinicians to master what they need to know about the new Covid-19 vaccines.

In this course, learners will be introduced to the principles of vaccine development, and how the development of the Covid-19 vaccines fits into this framework. Learners will also explore the immune response to Covid-19 infection and how this relates to the mechanism of action of currently available vaccines. Finally, learners will examine the efficacy and adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccines and understand the practicalities involved in vaccine administration.

"As population-wide vaccination programs against Covid-19 are being rolled out, it is crucial for clinicians to understand both the fundamentals of the Covid-19 vaccines and the practicalities of how they are used," said Dr. Ole-Petter Riksfjord Hamnvik, Education Editor for NEJM Group and Program Director for the Endocrinology Fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "We created this course in collaboration with experts in vaccine science, to effectively equip clinicians with information that they can incorporate into their clinical practice."

Additionally, this online program includes links to NEJM Group resources for helping clinicians answer patients' questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Reliable information and education has never been of more vital importance. Throughout the pandemic, Area9 Lyceum has partnered with NEJM Group and others to develop specialized content on our education technologies and make it widely available to help address critical education needs," said Dr. Ulrik Juul Christensen, Chairman & CEO of Area9 Lyceum.

The course is available free of charge starting February 8, 2021. To register, go to knowledgeplus.nejm.org/covid-vaccines.

About NEJM Knowledge+

NEJM Knowledge+ is a unique adaptive learning platform with products designed to help clinicians meet certification requirements, prepare for their board exams, and incorporate lifelong learning into their schedules more easily. NEJM Knowledge+ is produced by NEJM Group, a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society.

For more information visit knowledgeplus.nejm.org .

About NEJM Group

NEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice, and professional development. Designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge and innovation among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives, and others in health care, NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Knowledge+, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Resident 360, and NEJM 医学前沿 (Yi Xue Qian Yan). NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society.

For more information, visit nejmgroup.org .

About Area9 Lyceum

Area9 Lyceum builds 21st century skills and competencies through the world's first four-dimensional learning platform, Area9 Rhapsode™. Based on more than 20 years of research into human factors and cognition, Area9 Lyceum's AI-based platform delivers truly personalized learning at scale – cutting training time in half, guaranteeing proficiency, and making lasting impacts on careers and business outcomes.

For more information visit: www.area9lyceum.com

