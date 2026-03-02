Former Amazon Health Leader to Build a New Standard for Preventive Care in the United States

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neko Health announced today the appointment of Dr. Sunita Mishra as Chief Medical Officer, a key leadership addition as the company prepares to introduce its breakthrough preventive health model in the United States. As announced last month, Neko's first US location will launch in New York this Spring.

NEKO HEALTH APPOINTS DR. SUNITA MISHRA AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Co-founded by Hjalmar Nilsonne and Spotify founder Daniel Ek, Neko Health is a healthcare technology company focused on making proactive, data-driven care more accessible. Since opening its first clinic in Sweden in 2023, Neko has expanded to five additional clinics across the U.K. and has amassed a global waitlist of more than 300,000 people. The company combines advanced, non-invasive technology with clinical expertise to deliver fast, actionable health insights designed to detect issues early and help people make informed decisions about their health.

Dr. Mishra brings more than two decades of clinical, product and executive leadership experience, with a track record of building technology-enabled care models that meet rising consumer expectations for earlier insight, deeper engagement, and better outcomes. She joins Neko Health from Amazon Health, where she served as Chief Medical Officer, and previously held leadership roles at Providence. She is a board-certified Internist and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Throughout my career, I`ve worked to advance technology-enabled care within large organizations. What makes Neko Health so compelling is the opportunity to help build a prevention-first system powered by pioneering technology and grounded in clinical rigor to help people understand their health before small concerns become serious conditions," said Dr. Mishra. "The chance to spearhead something this bold and transformative is what made this opportunity so compelling."

At Neko, Dr. Mishra will lead clinical strategy, oversee ongoing and future clinical studies, medical operations, and help advance Neko Health's mission to design and build a completely new healthcare experience. Working closely with leadership and product teams, Dr. Mishra will support the continued development of Neko's advanced, non-invasive technologies and clinical model as they scale into new markets.

"Few leaders truly understand both how to scale clinical operations and how to build the technology that powers them. Sunita has done both. She has led large-scale care delivery and, at the same time, worked to improve the tools and products that shape the delivery of care," said Hjalmar Nilsonne, CEO and co-founder of Neko Health. "As we expand in the U.S., her ability to embed clinical rigor into the continued advancement of our technology platform will be essential to building a truly prevention-first model."

The appointment of Dr. Mishra underscores Neko Health's commitment to medical innovation and clinical rigor as it prepares to enter the U.S. market.

For more information, please visit: nekohealth.com/nyc .

ABOUT NEKO HEALTH: Neko Health is a Swedish healthcare technology company co-founded by Hjalmar Nilsonne and Daniel Ek and launched in Sweden in 2023. Neko's vision is to create a healthcare system that can help people stay healthy through preventive measures and early detection. This requires completely reimagining the patient's experience and incorporating the latest advances in sensors and AI. Neko Health has developed a new medical scanning technology concept to make it possible to provide broad and non-invasive health data collection that is convenient and affordable for the public. The company is based in Stockholm, offering the Neko Body Scan experience at locations in Stockholm, London, and Manchester, with over 500 employees.

ABOUT THE NEKO BODY SCAN: The Neko Body Scan is a preventive health check for your future self. It offers a unique, non-invasive Body Scan that maps millions of health data points on the body in just a few minutes. The comprehensive health check includes assessing moles and marks across the body, symptoms of metabolic syndrome and risk factors for stroke and heart attack, along with blood sugar levels to assess prediabetes risk. Additionally, it checks for skin cancer and blood abnormalities. Immediately following the scan, members receive full results as part of an in-person doctor-led consultation. The whole experience is complete in just under an hour.

SOURCE Neko Health