Nektar Therapeutics Announces Closing of $460 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative medicines in the field of immunotherapy, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of $460 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants. Nektar sold 7,637,931 shares of common stock in the offering, which includes 1,034,482 shares sold upon exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering, and 293,103 pre-funded warrants. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $58.00 per share and the pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $57.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price of each share of common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Nektar from the offering were approximately $460 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the securities sold in this offering were offered by Nektar.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Piper Sandler acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead managers and B. Riley Securities acted as manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (No. 333-291466) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 12, 2025 and automatically became effective upon filing. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement.

A final prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected].

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in one Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis, one Phase 2b clinical trial in alopecia areata, and one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

