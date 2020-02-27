Nektar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at December 31, 2019 were approximately $1.6 billion as compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2018.

"Nektar's progress over the past year has established a strong foundation for growth, with a robust portfolio of clinical-stage immuno-oncology and immunology candidates addressing multiple therapeutic areas," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "Our amended joint development plan with Bristol-Myers Squibb for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo expands the active registrational program for the doublet to five indications, including new Phase 3 studies in the adjuvant melanoma setting and muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also provides a path forward in first-line lung cancer and enhances our ability to pursue new combinations in additional indications."

Mr. Robin continued, "We also advanced NKTR-255, a novel IL-15 agonist that stimulates NK cells and memory T cells, into the clinic in combination with ADCC therapies. With NKTR-358, we have an opportunity to address the underlying immune imbalance associated with multiple autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Our partner Eli Lilly is on track to initiate a Phase 2 study in lupus, advance ongoing Phase 1b clinical trials in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and start an additional Phase 2 study in a new autoimmune indication this year."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $33.9 million as compared to $39.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $114.6 million as compared to $1.2 billion in 2018 and was lower primarily due to the recognition of $1.06 billion of license revenue from the Bristol-Myers Squibb collaboration agreement in the second quarter of 2018.

Total operating costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $143.5 million as compared to $140.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total operating costs and expenses for 2019 were $554.7 million as compared to $505.4 million in 2018. Total operating costs and expenses increased primarily as a result of increases in research and development (R&D) expense and general and administrative (G&A) expense.

R&D expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $110.4 million as compared to $108.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. R&D expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $434.6 million as compared to $399.5 million in 2018. R&D expense was higher in 2019 as compared to 2018 primarily because of the continued clinical development of bempegaldesleukin, including the registrational studies in melanoma, bladder cancer and renal cell carcinoma, and manufacture of Phase 2 drug supply for NKTR-358, which were partially offset by lower bempegaldesleukin and NKTR-181 manufacturing costs.

G&A expense was $27.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. G&A expense for 2019 was $98.7 million as compared to $81.4 million in 2018. G&A expense was higher in the fourth quarter and full year 2019 as compared to the same periods in 2018 primarily due to non-cash stock based compensation expense, limited commercialization readiness activities for NKTR-181, as well as other costs related to personnel, facilities and outside services.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $112.2 million or $0.64 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $98.2 million or $0.57 basic and diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $440.7 million or $2.52 diluted loss per share as compared to net income of $681.3 million or $3.78 diluted earnings per share in 2018.

2019 and Year-to-Date Business Highlights:

In February 2020 , Nektar announced the publication of preclinical bempegaldesleukin data in two manuscripts in Nature Communications showing how bempegaldesleukin works synergistically with multiple immune-based therapies to enhance T-cell-mediated tumor control.

, Nektar announced the publication of preclinical bempegaldesleukin data in two manuscripts in showing how bempegaldesleukin works synergistically with multiple immune-based therapies to enhance T-cell-mediated tumor control. In January 2020 , Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a new joint development plan that expands the ongoing registrational program for bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo (nivolumab) from three ongoing registrational trials in first-line metastatic melanoma, first-line cisplatin-ineligible metastatic urothelial cancer and first-line metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) to include two additional registrational trials in adjuvant melanoma and muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In addition, a Phase 1/2 study will be initiated to evaluate bempegaldesleukin plus nivolumab in combination with axitinib in first-line RCC in order to support a future registrational trial. Bristol- Myers Squibb will also independently conduct and fund a Phase 1/2 study in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer with bempegaldesleukin and nivolumab.

, announced a new joint development plan that expands the ongoing registrational program for bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo (nivolumab) from three ongoing registrational trials in first-line metastatic melanoma, first-line cisplatin-ineligible metastatic urothelial cancer and first-line metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) to include two additional registrational trials in adjuvant melanoma and muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In addition, a Phase 1/2 study will be initiated to evaluate bempegaldesleukin plus nivolumab in combination with axitinib in first-line RCC in order to support a future registrational trial. Bristol- will also independently conduct and fund a Phase 1/2 study in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer with bempegaldesleukin and nivolumab. In January 2020 , Nektar made the strategic business decision to withdraw its New Drug Application (NDA) for NKTR-181, an investigational medicine in development for chronic pain and make no further investment into the program.

, Nektar made the strategic business decision to withdraw its New Drug Application (NDA) for NKTR-181, an investigational medicine in development for chronic pain and make no further investment into the program. In December 2019 , Nektar presented results from preclinical studies of NKTR-255, its IL-15 agonist, at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting highlighting the candidate's potential in the treatment of hematological malignancies by restoring both NK cell and memory CD8 T cell compartments in patients.

, Nektar presented results from preclinical studies of NKTR-255, its IL-15 agonist, at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting highlighting the candidate's potential in the treatment of hematological malignancies by restoring both NK cell and memory CD8 T cell compartments in patients. In November 2019 , Nektar presented updated results from the first-in-human Phase 1a study of NKTR-358 at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology supporting development of the candidate as a first-in-class T regulatory cell stimulator for the treatment of autoimmune and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

, Nektar presented updated results from the first-in-human Phase 1a study of NKTR-358 at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology supporting development of the candidate as a first-in-class T regulatory cell stimulator for the treatment of autoimmune and other chronic inflammatory conditions. In November 2019 , Nektar presented new data from the Stage IV front-line melanoma cohort in the PIVOT-02 study at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting. At a median time of follow-up of 18.6 months, median progression free survival had not yet been reached.

, Nektar presented new data from the Stage IV front-line melanoma cohort in the PIVOT-02 study at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting. At a median time of follow-up of 18.6 months, median progression free survival had not yet been reached. In October 2019 , Nektar announced that its partner Eli Lilly initiated two Phase 1b studies of NKTR-358, one in patients with psoriasis and one in patients with atopic dermatitis.

, Nektar announced that its partner Eli Lilly initiated two Phase studies of NKTR-358, one in patients with psoriasis and one in patients with atopic dermatitis. In October 2019 , Nektar announced the initiation of a first-in-human, Phase 1 clinical study evaluating NKTR-255 as monotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma or multiple myeloma.

, Nektar announced the initiation of a first-in-human, Phase 1 clinical study evaluating NKTR-255 as monotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma or multiple myeloma. In September 2019 , Nektar presented clinical data from its PIVOT-02 study for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) at the 2019 CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference demonstrating the promising clinical activity of the combination in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, particularly in patients with PD-L1 negative baseline tumors.

, Nektar presented clinical data from its PIVOT-02 study for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) at the 2019 CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference demonstrating the promising clinical activity of the combination in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, particularly in patients with PD-L1 negative baseline tumors. In August 2019 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma. In June 2019 , Nektar presented biomarker and clinical data from the ongoing PIVOT-02 study for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting. Clinical data presented included 12-month follow-up for the Stage IV first-line melanoma patient cohort and showed a deepening and durability of response over time.

, Nektar presented biomarker and clinical data from the ongoing PIVOT-02 study for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting. Clinical data presented included 12-month follow-up for the Stage IV first-line melanoma patient cohort and showed a deepening and durability of response over time. In April 2019 , Nektar presented positive preclinical data on its immuno-oncology pipeline candidates, bempegaldesleukin and NKTR-255, at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting.

, Nektar presented positive preclinical data on its immuno-oncology pipeline candidates, bempegaldesleukin and NKTR-255, at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting. In March 2019 , Nektar presented preliminary immune activation, safety and clinical activity data from the ongoing dose-escalation stage of the REVEAL study at the 2019 ASCO-SITC Meeting. The REVEAL Phase 1/2 study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of NKTR-262, a novel TLR agonist, in combination with bempegaldesleukin.

, Nektar presented preliminary immune activation, safety and clinical activity data from the ongoing dose-escalation stage of the REVEAL study at the 2019 ASCO-SITC Meeting. The REVEAL Phase 1/2 study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of NKTR-262, a novel TLR agonist, in combination with bempegaldesleukin. In February 2019 , Nektar presented clinical data from first-line Stage IV urothelial carcinoma patients enrolled in the PIVOT-02 study of bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo (nivolumab) at the 2019 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

The company also announced upcoming presentations at the following scientific congresses:

Society of Toxicology (SOT) 59th Annual Meeting, Anaheim, CA

Presentation: "Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214), a novel IL-2 based immunotherapy, demonstrates superior nonclinical safety compared to that reported for recombinant human IL-2 (rhIL-2)", Leung, S., et al.

Session: Safety Assessment: Pharmaceutical—Drug Development

Safety Assessment: Pharmaceutical—Drug Development

Date: Wednesday, March 18 th , 10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 , – Presentation: "Toxicology Species Selection for Preclinical Safety Assessment of TLR7/8 Prodrug Agonist" , Gunther, J., et al.

Session: Safety Assessment: Pharmaceutical—Drug Development

Safety Assessment: Pharmaceutical—Drug Development

Date: Wednesday, March 18th, 10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

American Chemical Society National Meeting

Presentation: "NKTR-262: Discovery of a novel TLR 7/8 agonist prodrug that demonstrates synergistic anti-tumor effect in combination with NKTR-214, a CD-122 preferential IL-2 pathway agonist" , Anand, N., et al.

Session: MEDI: Tissue Specific Delivery: TLR Agonists

MEDI: Tissue Specific Delivery: TLR Agonists

Date: Tuesday, March 24 th, 10:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results

Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, February 27, 2020.

This press release and a live audio-only Webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through March 27, 2020.

In the event that any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed on the conference call that is not described in the press release, or explained on the conference call, related information will be made available on the Investors page at the Nektar website as soon as practical after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly-owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "may," "design," "potential" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255, and the timing of the initiation of clinical studies for our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are an investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)















ASSETS December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 (1) Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,363

$ 194,905



Short-term investments 1,228,499

1,140,445



Accounts receivable 36,802

43,213



Inventory 12,665

11,381



Advance payments to contract manufacturers 31,834

26,450



Other current assets 15,387

21,293





Total current assets 1,421,550

1,437,687















Long-term investments 279,119

582,889

Property, plant and equipment, net 64,999

48,851

Operating lease right-of-use assets 134,177

-

Goodwill

76,501

76,501

Other assets

1,010

4,244





Total assets $ 1,977,356

$ 2,150,172















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 19,234

$ 5,854



Accrued compensation 11,467

9,937



Accrued clinical trial expenses 32,626

14,700



Accrued contract manufacturing expenses 7,304

23,841



Other accrued expenses 11,414

9,087



Senior secured notes, net 248,693

-



Interest payable 4,198

4,198



Lease liability, current portion 12,516

-



Deferred revenue, current portion 5,517

13,892



Other current liabilities 924

493





Total current liabilities 353,893

82,002















Senior secured notes, net -

246,950

Lease liability, less current portion 142,730

-

Liability related to the sale of future royalties, net 72,020

82,911

Deferred revenue, less current portion 2,554

10,744

Other long-term liabilities 768

9,990





Total liabilities 571,965

432,597















Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock -

-



Common stock 17

17



Capital in excess of par value 3,271,097

3,147,925



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,005)

(6,316)



Accumulated deficit (1,864,718)

(1,424,051)





Total stockholders' equity 1,405,391

1,717,575



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,977,356

$ 2,150,172



















(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue:













Product sales $ 5,815

$ 4,360

$ 20,117

$ 20,774 Royalty revenue 12,214

12,078

41,222

41,976 Non-cash royalty revenue related to sale of future royalties 8,718

8,971

36,303

33,308 License, collaboration and other revenue 7,115

14,417

16,975

1,097,265 Total revenue 33,862

39,826

114,617

1,193,323















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of goods sold 5,989

7,461

21,374

24,412 Research and development 110,369

108,883

434,566

399,536 General and administrative 27,142

23,777

98,712

81,443 Total operating costs and expenses 143,500

140,121

554,652

505,391















Income (loss) from operations (109,638)

(100,295)

(440,035)

687,932















Non-operating income (expense):













Interest expense (5,428)

(5,415)

(21,310)

(21,582) Non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties (7,191)

(6,388)

(25,044)

(21,196) Interest income and other income (expense), net 10,371

12,048

46,335

37,571 Total non-operating income (expense), net (2,248)

245

(19)

(5,207)















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (111,886)

(100,050)

(440,054)

682,725















Provision for income taxes 278

(1,838)

613

1,412 Net income (loss) $ (112,164)

$ (98,212)

$(440,667)

$ 681,313















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.64)

$ (0.57)

$ (2.52)

$ 4.02 Diluted $ (0.64)

$ (0.57)

$ (2.52)

$ 3.78















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share:













Basic 176,130

173,271

174,993

169,600 Diluted 176,130

173,271

174,993

180,119

















NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Year Ended December 31,



















2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss)











$ (440,667)

$ 681,313 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Non-cash royalty revenue related to sale of future royalties





(36,303)

(33,308) Non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties

25,044

21,196 Stock-based compensation







99,795

88,101 Depreciation and amortization







13,156

10,870 Accretion of discounts, net and other non-cash transactions





(11,394)

(10,952) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable









6,411

(25,505) Inventory











(1,284)

(655) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of operating lease liabilities



13,090

- Other assets











1,190

(31,652) Accounts payable









12,967

971 Accrued compensation









1,530

1,674 Other accrued expenses









3,816

27,947 Deferred revenue









(16,565)

(15,331) Other liabilities









533

3,545 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





(328,681)

718,214

























Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of investments







(1,380,865)

(2,271,250) Maturities of investments









1,614,036

890,957 Sales of investments









-

11,963 Purchases of property, plant and equipment







(26,285)

(14,239) Sales of property and plant







-

2,633 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





206,886

(1,379,936)

























Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of capital lease obligations







-

- Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans





23,355

61,735 Issuance of common stock to Bristol-Myers Squibb





-

790,231 Net cash provided by financing activities







23,355

851,966

























Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents





(102)

(101) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





(98,542)

190,143 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year







194,905

4,762 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year







$ 96,363

$ 194,905

























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest









$ 19,199

$ 19,471 Cash paid for income taxes









$ 555

$ 618 Right-of-use assets recognized in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 57,691

$ -

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

