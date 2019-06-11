Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call with Immunology Expert for Analysts & Investors During 2019 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2019)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced today that it will webcast an analyst and investor conference call with an immunology expert and company management on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT during EULAR 2019. The event will follow Thursday's oral presentation of the first clinical data from a Phase 1a study of NKTR-358, a first-in-class investigational regulatory T cell stimulator, in healthy volunteers.

Analyst Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, June 13, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Dial- in: (877) 881-2183 (toll-free) or (970) 315-0453 (access code 4438228)

The call will include immunology expert, Dr. David Klatzmann, Professor of Immunology, Head of Department at Sorbonnes University. Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kpe7mjmo. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Details of the oral presentation at EULAR 2019 for NKTR-358 are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:20 – 11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

Session Title: Genetics, epigenetics and immunity

Abstract Title: C. Fanton, et al., "Selective Expansion of Regulatory T-Cells in Humans by a Novel IL-2 Conjugate T-Reg Stimulator, NKTR-358, Being Developed for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases"

Abstract: OP0195

Presenter: Dr. Brian Kotzin, Head of Immunology, Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR-358 is a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic that may address an underlying immune system imbalance in patients with many autoimmune conditions. It targets the interleukin (IL-2) receptor complex in the body in order to stimulate proliferation of inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, NKTR-358 is designed to act to bring the immune system back into balance.

Nektar entered into a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly & Company in 2017 to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. The investigational agent is being developed as a once or twice-monthly self-administered injection for a number of auto-immune diseases. A Phase 1b study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and immunological effects of multiple ascending doses of NKTR-358 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is ongoing.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:

Jennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics

415-482-5585

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.nektar.com

