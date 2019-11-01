Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call with Melanoma Specialist for Analysts & Investors During 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 34th Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced today that it will webcast an analyst and investor conference call with a melanoma specialist and company management on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EST in Washington, D.C. during the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The call will be hosted by Nektar management and will also include Dr. Adi Diab, Assistant Professor, Melanoma Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The event will follow Dr. Diab's oral presentation on Saturday evening of clinical data from a cohort of first-line Stage IV metastatic melanoma patients in the PIVOT-02 study of NKTR-214 in combination with nivolumab.

Analyst Call with Melanoma Specialist

Date: Sunday, November 10th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Dial-in: 877-881-2183 (toll-free) or 970-315-0453 (enter access code 9059428)

Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jirxdbd4. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Details of the oral presentation at SITC are as follows:

Oral Presentation at SITC

Date: Saturday, November 9th from 5:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Session Title: Concurrent Session 310: Combination Phase 1-2 Clinical Trials

Abstract Title: "Clinical activity of BEMPEG plus NIVO in previously untreated patients with metastatic melanoma: updated results from the phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 study"

Abstract: O35

Presenter: Dr. Adi Diab, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Additional Presentations at SITC

Abstract P619: "NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated IL-15 receptor agonist, enhances efficacy of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies with ADCC activity in solid tumor models", Kivimäe, S., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Abstract P623: "Bempegaldesleukin in combination with local radiation and systemic checkpoint blockade induces a robust systemic anti-tumor immunity", Pieper, A., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Abstract P622: "Characterization and comparison of NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated IL-15 versus IL-15 superagonist", Miyazaki, T., et al.

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 9th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Details of the Trials in Progress poster presentation are as follows:

Trials in Progress Poster Presentation at SITC

Abstract P387: "A Multicenter, Open-Label, Exploratory Platform Study to Evaluate Biomarkers and Immunotherapy Combinations for the Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (PORTER)", Nissola, L., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

