Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call with Melanoma Specialists for Analysts & Investors During 2018 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 33rd Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced today that it will webcast an analyst and investor conference call with melanoma specialists and company management on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EST in Washington, D.C. during the 2018 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The event will follow Friday's oral presentation of new efficacy, safety and immune monitoring data from the first-line Stage IV metastatic melanoma patient cohort in the PIVOT-02 study of NKTR-214 in combination with nivolumab.

Analyst Call with Melanoma Specialists

Date and Time: Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EST

Dial- in: 877-881-2183 (toll-free) or 970-315-0453 (enter access code 7865989)

Clinical investigators on the conference call will include Dr. Harriet Kluger, Professor of Medicine, Medical Oncology at the Yale Cancer Center and Dr. Adi Diab, Assistant Professor, Melanoma Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mjtntqda. The event will also be available for replay for two weeks on the company's website, www.nektar.com.

Details of the oral presentation for PIVOT-02 results at SITC are as follows:

Oral Presentation at SITC

Date: Friday, November 9, 2018, 5:05 p.m. – 6:30p.m. EST

Session Title: Cytokines Reinvented

Abstract Title: "Immune monitoring after NKTR-214 plus nivolumab (PIVOT-02) in previously untreated patients with metastatic Stage IV melanoma"

Abstract: #O4

Presenter: Dr. Adi Diab, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Additional poster presentations for Nektar's immuno-oncology portfolio at the 2018 SITC 33rd Annual Meeting:

Combination Therapy

Abstract #P348: "Survival and immune modulation in homologous recombination deficient murine ovarian tumors using the PARP inhibitor, rucaparib and immune agonist, NKTR-214", Charych, D., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Abstract #P364: "Systemic anti-tumor immunity and immune memory formation by a novel TLR7/8 targeting agent NKTR-262 combined with CD122-biased immunostimulatory cytokine NKTR-214", Kivimae, S., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Abstract #P368: "Combination of a Dipeptidyl Peptidase Inhibitor BXCL701 and Biased CD122 Agonist NKTR-214 with Anti-PD1 Provides Functional Immunological Memory through Inflammatory Cell Death", MacDougall, J., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Abstract #P378: "NKTR-214 (CD122-biased agonist) and NKTR-262 (TLR7/8 agonist) combination treatment pairs local innate immune activation with systemic CD8+ T cell expansion to enhance anti-tumor immunity", Rolig, A., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Cytokines in Anti-Tumor Immunity

Abstract #P418: "Pre-clinical investigation of NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated IL-15 with a potent NK cell dependent anti-tumor efficacy", Miyazaki, T., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Abstract #P419: "NKTR-214 in combination with radiation produces a potent in situ vaccine in the syngeneic B78 melanoma model", Sondel, P., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Abstract #P422: "A polymer-associated human IL-15 (NKTR-255) has optimized biological activity and unique mechanisms of action on CD8 T Cells and NK Cells", Robinson T., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Abstract #P424: "NKTR-214, an engineered IL-2, selectively depletes intratumoral Tregs and expands immunotherapy-induced effector T cell responses", Sharma, M., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Mechanisms of Resistance to Immunotherapy

Abstract #P557: "Overcoming genetically-based resistance mechanisms to PD-1 blockade", Torrejon, D., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10th from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:

Jennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics

415-482-5585

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.nektar.com

