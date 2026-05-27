Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York

News provided byNektar Therapeutics
May 27, 2026, 18:15 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that company management will be webcasting its participation in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held June 2-4, 2026 in New York.
- 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 – webcast to be available at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time – webcast link here
The fireside chat will be accessible via the webcast link above as well as on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days.
If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conference, please reach out to your respective representative.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in one Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis, one Phase 2b clinical trial in alopecia areata, and in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.
Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contacts
For Investors:
Vivian Wu
628-895-0661
[email protected]
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
[email protected]
For Media:
Susan Roberts
LifeSci Communications
202-779-0929
[email protected]
SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics
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