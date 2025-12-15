Nektar to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from the 36-Week Induction Treatment Period for its REZOLVE-AA Phase 2b Study of Rezpegaldesleukin in Alopecia Areata on December 16, 2025

Nektar Therapeutics

Dec 15, 2025, 18:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of novel immunology therapies, today announced it will host an investor call and live webcast to review topline results from the 36-week induction treatment period in the ongoing Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA clinical trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator, for severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT. 

Conference Call

The results will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. Interested participants can access the live webcast at this LINK.

The event, the press release and the slides will also be available on the events section of the Nektar website at https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis, one in alopecia areata, and in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:
Vivian Wu
628-895-0661

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2577

Ahu Demir, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-3820

For Media:

Jonathan Pappas
LifeSci Communications
857-205-4403
[email protected] 

