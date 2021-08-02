Nektar.ai closes a seed round of US$8.1 million as it aims to enable data-driven smart work for B2B SaaS revenue teams

Nektar.ai 's AI-powered guided selling solution sits adjacent to CRM systems like Salesforce. It captures buyer/seller data scattered across sources such as email, Calendar, Web Conference, and communication tools like Slack, CRM, Linkedin and WhatsApp to provide timely insights on leading indicators. Additionally, it also surfaces these insights into workflow tools like email, Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams for seamless collaboration across customer-facing revenue teams.

Founded in 2020 by seasoned early-stage SaaS business leaders Abhijeet Vijayvergiya and Aravind Ravi Sulekha , Nektar.ai has been in stealth mode to date, working with select customers in private beta. It plans to come out of the beta and launch the product for general availability in the first half of 2022.

The company intends to use the funding to augment research & development, expand product and engineering function and build a Go To Market team focused on launching the product in the US market.

The company has opened up its waitlist and interested customers can sign up for early access to the product on the company's website.

"2020 transformed the world of B2B Sales and fundamentally changed the way B2B selling and buying gets done. Modern, fast-growing distributed teams work in data silos and operate many disconnected sales & marketing tools. This leads to problems like poor visibility into the revenue data, accountability gaps across revenue function, inconsistent playbook adoption and lack of collaboration within revenue teams, making it harder to create a repeatable sales process and a predictable revenue engine. We want to enable growing SaaS sales teams to execute a scalable revenue engine and unlock their growth flywheel faster," says Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, Co-founder & CEO.

"Nektar.ai's solutions provide great value to distributed revenue teams, which is even more important as enterprises conduct further business across global markets," said Gabe Greenbaum , General Partner of B Capital Group. "B Capital is always eager to work with experienced and knowledgeable founders, and we're confident that the Nektar.ai team will continue their strong momentum on the path to becoming the industry-leading tool for enterprise sales productivity."

"We are thrilled to double down on our investment with Nektar.ai as they execute their vision to build a modern solution of revenue growth for digital, distributed revenue teams," said Jishnu Bhattacharjee , Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, who participated in both the funding rounds of the company.

"Nektar.ai is taking sales into the era of intelligent systems and remote workforce, enabling sales teams with incredible power to deliver superior outcomes. We are incredibly excited to partner with Abhijeet and Aravind on this journey to enable sales teams to grow in a faster and repeatable manner," said Anurag Ramdasan, Principal at 3one4 Capital.

Nektar.ai is a remote-first company, with a culture that supports teammates wherever they choose to live and work. It takes pride in being inclusive, with 50% of its team being women.

SOURCE Nektar.ai