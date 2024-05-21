Nékter Juice Bar and Pitaya Foods Merge the Nutritional Power of Pitaya and Passion Fruit in a Summertime Menu Collaboration

To Celebrate the Partnership, Guests Have a Chance to Win a Five-Night, "Journey to Paradise" Excursion to Miramar Surf Camp in Nicaragua

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, paradise is found at Nékter Juice Bar as the healthy lifestyle brand merges the nutritional powers of pitaya (also known as dragon fruit) and passion fruit into three new, limited-time offerings in a collaboration with trusted and longtime partner, Pitaya Foods. The three new health-forward and vibrantly colored, limited-edition varieties include: Pitaya Passion Smoothie, Pitaya Passion Bowl and Pitaya Frozen Lemonade.

Nekter Juice Bar Merges the Nutritional Power of Pitaya and Passion Fruit in Summertime Collaboration with Pitaya Foods

Nékter Juice Bar has worked with Pitaya Foods for several years to responsibly source organic pitaya directly from Nicaragua. Pitaya Foods is a pioneer in sustainable farming in Nicaragua and works closely with local farmers and communities there to grow premium-quality, organic and non-GMO superfruits. To date, Pitaya Foods has spearheaded the USDA Organic certification of more than 800 Pitaya farms, creating over 170 new jobs for local Nicaraguan single mothers.

Available from May 30 to July 31, 2024, at Nékter Juice Bar's 210 locations nationwide, the three new menu items are realized in the brilliant colors of the tropics and will transport taste buds to a tropical paradise with an unforgettable flavor experience and an abundance of essential nutrients to nourish the body during long summer days and nights. Nékter Rewards members can get a sneak preview of the new menu items with digital-only early access beginning on May 23.

Each of the three new limited-time offerings were created to elevate the standard of healthy, delicious and clean eating:

The Pitaya Passion Smoothie is a blissful blend of Nékter's housemade cashew milk, Pitaya Foods' pitaya, passion fruit, strawberry, and a hint of agave.

is a blissful blend of Nékter's housemade cashew milk, Pitaya Foods' pitaya, passion fruit, strawberry, and a hint of agave. The Pitaya Passion Bowl bursts with flavor and nutrition combining pineapple, Pitaya Foods' pitaya, passion fruit, Nékter's housemade cashew milk, agave, and topped with hemp seed granola.

bursts with flavor and nutrition combining pineapple, Pitaya Foods' pitaya, passion fruit, Nékter's housemade cashew milk, agave, and topped with hemp seed granola. The Pitaya Frozen Lemonade is a delicious and refreshing blend of Pitaya Foods' pitaya, lemon and agave.

Pitaya, commonly known as dragon fruit, is a nutrient-dense, low-calorie powerhouse rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, magnesium, and fiber, plus beneficial plant compounds such as carotenoids and polyphenols. Like pitaya, passion fruit provides substantial health benefits to sustain and support a healthy lifestyle and is a rich source of Vitamins C and A, antioxidants and immune-boosting properties.

"At Nékter Juice Bar, we are always exploring new nutritious and flavorful ingredient combinations that cater to diverse tastes and dietary and lifestyle preferences, and we are excited to launch these three delicious menu items," said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. "We are so inspired by all that Pitaya Foods has accomplished around sustainable and responsible farming in Nicaragua, and how they support local farmers and help single mothers secure employment. This partnership between Nékter Juice Bar and Pitaya Foods not only underscores a shared commitment to quality and sustainability but also our promise to offer our guests an authentic and delectable flavor experience."

To celebrate the summer launch, Nékter Juice Bar and Pitaya Foods have partnered on a special "Journey to Paradise" sweepstakes where the grand prize is a five-night excursion to Miramar Surf Camp in Playa Miramar, Leon, Nicaragua. Airfare and transportation are included. To enter, people can visit http://www.Nekterjuicebar.com/pitayafoods or they can scan a QR code found on signage at participating Nékter locations between May 30 and July 31. Details below.*

"We could not be more thrilled about this summer collaboration, and we can't wait to introduce the new tropical and health-packed offerings to Nékter Juice Bar's vast and ever-growing, smoothie-loving community," said Chuck Casano, CEO and co-founder of Pitaya Foods. "This partnership further propels our efforts at Pitaya Foods to continue to innovate in the frozen superfoods category and have a positive impact on the planet and people worldwide."

About Pitaya Foods

As a leader in the frozen fruit category, Pitaya Foods introduces a robust line of premium frozen products that combine amazing health benefits, quality, and taste that are 100% powered by super fruits. Pitaya Foods' new Functional Smoothie Bowls, frozen Bite-Sized Pieces, frozen Smoothie Packs, and Freeze-Dried Powders are made using only the best quality, sustainably grown whole fruits for a bright and delicious taste that doesn't compromise on nutrition. Pitaya Foods' mission is to help improve consumer's health, our communities, and our planet. The focus on quality in every aspect of the business including the farmers, produce, processing, sustainability, and employees results in better quality overall to provide their consumers with better health. The brand only uses the best quality, sustainably grown super fruits picked at the peak of ripeness, so you get the most antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, and flavor possible. Pitaya Foods' products are available at www.PitayaFoods.com as well as at select Costco stores, Kroger, Sprouts, select Target locations, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers nationwide. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.PitayaFoods.com, and follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

According to its 2023 Franchise Disclosure Statement, Nékter has one of the category's highest top quartile average store sales of $913,314, positioning it as an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Nékter has been named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 5000 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 300 restaurant brands in the country.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins May 30 at 12:00 a.m. ET, and ends July 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 48 U.S. & D.C. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii), 18 or older as of date of entry. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules, available at www.nekterjuicebar.com/pitayafoods. Sponsors: Nékter Juice Bar 2488 Newport Blvd Ste A, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, Pitaya Foods, 5076 Santa Fe Street (STE F) San Diego CA 92109 Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, X (Formerly Known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, or Tik-Tok.

