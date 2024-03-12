Nékter Juice Bar and Tajín Collaborate on a Fusion of Freshness and Flavor with Three Limited Time Menu Offerings

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nékter Juice Bar, America's freshest juice bar experience, has collaborated with Tajín, the top-selling chili lime seasoning in the U.S. and Mexico, on three new limited time menu offerings that fuse freshness with flavor, bringing together Nékter's real, wholesome ingredients with Tajín's bold and unique blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt for a refreshing and zingy taste sensation like no other.

Nékter Juice Bar and Tajin fuse freshness and flavor with the new Pineapple Tajin Smoothie and Tajin Chamoy Frozen Cucumber Lemonade available at 200+ Nékter Juice Bars across the U.S. starting March 14.

Available from March 14 to May 29, 2024, at more than 200 Nékter Juice Bars across the country, the three new, handcrafted menu offerings are an invigorating convergence of nutrition and flavor that will energize guests all day long:

A perfect balance of sweet, sour and spicy, Nékter's new Pineapple Tajín Smoothie is a tantalizing taste experience, made with Nékter's housemade Cashew Milk, Pineapple, Agave, Tajín Chamoy Sauce and Tajín Classico Seasoning.

is a tantalizing taste experience, made with Nékter's housemade Cashew Milk, Pineapple, Agave, Tajín Chamoy Sauce and Tajín Classico Seasoning. A refreshing pick-me-up any time of day, the new Tajín Chamoy Frozen Cucumber Lemonade is a zingy blend of Cucumber, Lemon, Agave, and Tajín Chamoy Sauce.

is a zingy blend of Cucumber, Lemon, Agave, and Tajín Chamoy Sauce. An ideal healthy and tasty "on-the-go" snack, the new Tropical Tajín Fruit Cup offers freshly sliced Pineapple and Cucumber drizzled with Tajín Classico Seasoning and Tajín Chamoy.

This new Nékter x Tajín collaboration comes as Nékter continues to redefine the juice bar experience drawing on menu innovation and flavor exploration to nourish America's intensifying desire to fuel their days with plant-based, nutrition-forward foods.

"Partnering with Tajín on these three new, handcrafted and made-to-order menu offerings embodies Nékter Juice Bar's commitment to delivering nutrition-forward menu options with a new, bold and refreshing flavor experience," said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. "As a brand that works to inspire healthier living, we are always looking to innovate and bring in new flavors to tantalize taste buds while also delivering powerful nutrients from real, wholesome ingredients. Tajín, with its massive and devoted fan following around the globe, was the perfect choice to deliver a new and delicious flavor profile that we know our guests will crave and enjoy."

Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Mexico, with a taste that's impossible to describe but easy to enjoy, Tajin's Classico Seasoning is a unique blend of 100% natural chili peppers, lime and sea salt that makes everything "More Bueno." Tajín's Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce is Made with 100% natural chilies, lime juice, sea salt, and a touch of apricot.

"We are delighted to introduce this new offering in partnership with Nékter Juice Bar," shared Juan Carlos Limon, Brand Manager for Tajin. "Tajín and Nékter fans are in for a real treat as they enjoy these innovative menu items, adding to the more than 1001+ ways to enjoy Tajín."

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín stands as a leading Mexican company and a prominent force in the chili product market, reigning supreme domestically in Mexico and across the United States. It has earned its status as one of the most significant global brands dedicated to the production and distribution of chili-infused goods. With a widespread presence in over 65 countries, Tajín has secured its place as an international culinary sensation. Founded in 1985, Tajín captivated consumers with its unique blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. The year 1993 marked a pivotal moment when Tajín expanded its reach to the United States, establishing Tajín International Corporation in Houston, TX. Venturing into Central American and European markets in 2006, Tajín continues to captivate taste buds worldwide. For additional details, please visit www.Tajín.com.

About Nékter Juice Bar



As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

According to its 2023 Franchise Disclosure Statement, Nékter has one of the category's highest top quartile average store sales of $913,314, positioning it as an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Nékter has been named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 5000 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 300 restaurant brands in the country.

