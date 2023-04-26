Nékter Juice Bar and Too Faced Team Up on a Limited-Edition Smoothie

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nékter Juice Bar, America's leading authentically fresh and healthy juice bar experience, and Too Faced, the serious makeup brand that knows how to have fun, have partnered to create a limited-edition smoothie that will be available at participating Nékter locations across the country during the month of May.

Nekter Juice Bar and Too Faced have created a new pink, delicious and nutrient-rich smoothie as a perfect addition to daily morning routines.

The Nékter x Too Faced Smoothie is a pink and refreshing tropical, fruity blend of Nékter's signature ingredients: pitaya, strawberries, pineapple, dates, hemp hearts, agave, and Nékter's housemade cashew nut milk. The ingredients combine to create a delicious treat that helps guests feel good from the inside out with antioxidants, essential minerals, vitamins, and enzymes.

"With this collaboration, Nékter Juice Bar and Too Faced hope to encourage a fun and energetic start to your day," said Alexis Schulze, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. "As a brand that empowers women to express themselves, Too Faced is just the ideal partner to collaborate with on a new smoothie that helps our guests face each day with fresh, wholesome and nutrient-rich ingredients."

Founded in 1998, Too Faced is one of the world's leading cosmetics brand, known for its cruelty-free, best-selling and cult-status products like Better Than Sex Mascara, Lip Injection Lip Gloss, and most recently, Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nékter on this pink and delicious smoothie that is the perfect addition to your daily morning routine," said Tara Simon, Global Brand President, Too Faced. "We know customers will love its taste and the way it makes you feel, the same way we hope our cosmetics make them feel: empowered, confident and ready to start their day!"

The smoothie will be available in 16-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter Juice Bar is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category with one of the top Average Store Sales in the industry at $1,032,632 Top Quartile Average Sales, per the brand's 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country.

About Too Faced

Too Faced is a serious makeup brand that knows how to have fun. We believe makeup is power, giving people the freedom to express themselves and the confidence to take over the world. With an exuberant approach to everything we do, we use the finest cutting-edge ingredients to create innovative, cruelty-free cosmetics that people love to wear. Create your own looks, find what you love and OWN YOUR PRETTY.

