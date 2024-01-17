Nékter Juice Bar Recognized as Top Franchise Opportunity in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® for 8th Consecutive Year

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nékter Juice Bar, America's leading modern juice concept with more than 200 locations across 24 states, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top franchise opportunity on its annual Franchise 500® list. First appearing on the list in 2017, this is the 8th consecutive year that Nékter Juice Bar has been honored. The Franchise 500 is the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking and is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Achieving the honor in multiple years places Nékter Juice Bar among an elite group of franchisors.

Nékter Juice Bar was included on the list this year for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Since it was founded in 2010, Nékter has repeatedly accrued numerous restaurant and franchise industry awards and continues to be among the most popular health and wellness restaurant brands in the U.S.

Nékter remains committed to menu transparency and ingredient integrity offering its guests nutrient-rich, functional and delicious dining options that help them on their individual paths to wellness. Guests can choose among freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cleanse programs, and healthy snacks – all made with real, wholesome ingredients to help fuel their days.

"Our 8th appearance on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list showcases Nékter Juice Bar's dedication to excellence, innovation and franchisee success," said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. "While we celebrate this wonderful achievement, we remain committed to working closely with our franchise partners and supporting them every step of the way to success as they bring our distinctive and admired brand of health and wellness to more communities across the country."

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Nékter Juice Bar's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

The full Franchise 500 ranking can be accessed at: http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or in the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

According to its 2023 Franchise Disclosure Statement, Nékter has one of the category's highest top quartile average store sales of $913,314, positioning it as an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Nékter has been named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 300 restaurant brands in the country.

