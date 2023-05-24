Nékter Juice Bar Serves Up Healthy and Fun Collaboration This Summer

Summer Brings Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Prize Pack Giveaways and the Return of Nékter's Popular "Skoop" Frozen Treat in Flavors Inspired by Nintendo Switch Games

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nékter Juice Bar, America's leading authentically fresh and healthy juice bar concept, is teaming up with Nintendo of America to bring gaming fun this summer. To celebrate this collaboration and the return of Nékter's Skoop frozen treat to the brand's nearly 200 locations across the U.S., Nékter Juice Bar is providing its guests the opportunity to win one of 25 Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Prize Packs.

"Nékter Juice Bar's fun and delicious collaboration with Nintendo allows both brands to provide a summer full of enjoyable experiences for our collective fans," said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. "And, by bringing back Skoop, in flavors inspired by some fun characters from Nintendo games, our guests, their families and friends can enjoy a delicious, rich and refreshing, healthy indulgence again this summer."

Plant-based and dairy-free with a decadent and creamy gelato-like consistency, the Nintendo-themed Skoop offerings include three delicious new flavors inspired by Nintendo Switch games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Mario Kart Cookie Cruiser : A collision of cookie dough, blue spirulina and Nékter's own coconut cream blend.





: A collision of cookie dough, blue spirulina and Nékter's own coconut cream blend. Splatlands Birthday : A burst of color and cake batter flavor from a coconut cream blend with turmeric and topped with natural sprinkles.





: A burst of color and cake batter flavor from a coconut cream blend with turmeric and topped with natural sprinkles. Kirby's Berry Dream: A dreamy combination of strawberry puree and Nékter's coconut cream blend.

The promotion, which runs June 1 through September 4, 2023, includes Nintendo x Nékter co-branded, collectible packaging themed after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, including co-branded cups, napkins and to-go bags. As an added treat for Nékter and Nintendo fans, guests have the opportunity to win one of 25 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs which include the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a download code for a digital version of either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 or Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Participants can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Nékterjuicebar.com/nintendoswitch or by scanning QR codes found in Nékter locations beginning June 1.*

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on a TV or with a projector and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. Plus, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

Additionally, GameTruck will be on-site at various Nékter locations in June to host free, game sampling opportunities where guests can race their way through Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, visit the Splatlands in Splatoon 3, and join the platforming adventure in Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe at select Nékter locations:

Saturday, June 3 , from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nékter Juice Bar at Mercantile West

25672 Crown Valley Parkway

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694





, from Nékter Juice Bar at Mercantile West 25672 Crown Valley Parkway 92694 Saturday, June 10 , from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nékter Juice Bar at Uptown Plaza

100 East Camelback Road, Suite 196

Phoenix, AZ 85012





, from Nékter Juice Bar at Uptown Plaza 100 East Camelback Road, Suite 196 85012 Saturday, June 17 , from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nékter Juice Bar at The Boardwalk at Towne Lake

9915 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 165

Cypress, TX 77433

The promotion will be supported by a colorful and vibrant signage, robust activations across Nékter's digital and social platforms, and influencer partnerships. To stay up-to-date with this launch, follow @Nekterjuicebar on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well as @Nekterjuicebarofficial on TikTok and use #NekterxNintendo in digital conversation spaces.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. (excluding Florida, New York, and Rhode Island) who are at least 18 and of legal age in their jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of entries received. Limit: one entry per person. The total approximate retail value of all prizes is $10,249.50. Sweepstakes starts on June 1, 2023 at 12:00am PT when the Sweepstakes landing page goes live and ends September 4, 2023 at 11:59pm PT. Subject to Official Rules. Full details, entry instructions, prize descriptions, and Official Rules at nekterjuicebar.com/nintendoswitch . Sponsor and Administrator: Nekter Juice Bar, Inc. 2488 Newport Blvd., Suite A, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category with one of the top Average Store Sales in the industry at $1,032,632 Top Quartile Average Sales, per the brand's 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country.

For more information, please visit Nekterjuicebar.com.

