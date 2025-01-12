Nel ASA: Additional USD 29 million in tax credits for manufacturing expansion in Michigan

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel), (OSE: NEL) has been awarded up to about USD 29 million in additional investment tax credits for its planned manufacturing expansion in Michigan as part of the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Tax Credit (48C) program.

The 48C program is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and managed by the US Department of Energy, the US Department of Treasury, and the Internal Revenue Service. A fully owned subsidiary of Nel ASA has now secured up to about USD 29 million in additional tax credits, equivalent to 30 % of the value of qualifying investments. Receipt is subject to conditions, such as wage and apprenticeship requirements.

"Nel has a long history of investing in R&D and commercializing advancements co-supported by federal funding, creating confidence in Nel's ability to manufacture and deliver products to the field. Nel appreciates this continued support from Department of Energy in scaling up manufacturing capability of our advanced electrolyser products," says Kathy Ayers, Vice President, Research and Development of Nel.

Accumulated, Nel has now secured close to USD 200 million in support in both tax credits and other grants from the state of Michigan and Department of Energy. Final investment decision for the Michigan facility is not yet taken, and the build out of the site depends on demand.

Nel has a history tracing back to 1927 and is today a leading pure play hydrogen electrolyser technology company with a global presence. The company specializes in Alkaline and PEM technology for production of renewable hydrogen. Nel's product offerings are key enablers for a green hydrogen economy, making it possible to decarbonize various industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

