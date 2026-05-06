Nel ASA: Launches next-generation pressurized alkaline platform, redefining simplicity and cost efficiency in renewable hydrogen production

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable hydrogen projects have been complex and costly, often requiring extensive custom engineering, long execution timelines and significant upfront investment. These challenges have slowed project development and delayed large-scale deployment. Nel ASA (Nel) (OSE: NEL) today announces the commercial launch of its next-generation pressurized alkaline electrolyser system, a new technology platform designed to simplify hydrogen production projects while significantly improving cost, efficiency and scalability.

Following more than eight years of development and successful full-scale prototype testing at Nel's Herøya facility in Norway, Nel's next-generation pressurized alkaline electrolyser system is now ready for commercial deployment. The solution sets a new cost benchmark for large-scale electrolyser systems, at a time when many industrial projects have ended up at total system costs approaching, or even exceeding, USD 3,000 per kW. With this system, Nel enables an estimated turnkey full-scope cost below USD 1,450 per kW based on a 25 MW plant, with further cost synergies seenfor larger plants. The estimates are based on 30 bar pressure delivered hydrogen with 99.99% purity. With this next-generation pressurized alkaline electrolyser, Nel is fundamentally changing the cost structure of industrial-scale green hydrogen production.

Watch the product launch video

"This is an important step toward making renewable electrolytic hydrogen simpler, more scalable and more cost-competitive," says Håkon Volldal, President and CEO of Nel ASA. "As the energy system places increasing emphasis on resilience, security of supply and flexibility, renewable hydrogen is emerging as a key enabler – not only for today's industrial hydrogen applications where we already use hydrogen, but also for long-duration energy storage and decentralized energy production."

The next-generation pressurized alkaline platform is based on a fully modular, skid-based design, with factory-assembled and tested units delivered as standardized products, rather than bespoke projects like we usually see today. The system itself operates in a 15 bar pressurized configuration, reducing the need for downstream compression and improving overall energy efficiency. It is designed for outdoor installation, minimizing civil works and site infrastructure requirements.

"We have designed this platform for standardisation and industrial scale," says Marius Løken, Chief Technology Officer of Nel ASA. "Pressurised operation combined with a modular, factory-built design reduces complexity and improves efficiency, making the system well suited for repeatable large-scale deployment."

Together, these features are expected to reduce system CAPEX by 40-60% compared to solutions available in the market today, shorten project timelines and lower execution risk, contributing to a significantly improved levelized cost of hydrogen.

The technology incorporates proprietary production methods and patent-pending innovations not previously seen in the electrolyser industry, clearly differentiating Nel from other suppliers of pressurized alkaline systems. The platform is optimized for real-world operating conditions, delivering improved in-field energy performance compared with conventional solutions, where nominal efficiency often fails to translate into large-scale operation.

"Our next-generation pressurized alkaline technology is designed to unlock business cases that were previously out of reach," says Håkon Volldal. "This enables customers to move from concept to operation faster, with lower upfront capital and reduced execution risk."

Today, low-carbon hydrogen already underpins large and growing end-markets, including ammonia and methanol production, the decarbonisation of refining and chemical industries, emerging pathways for sustainable aviation fuels (eSAF), and the production of low-carbon steel. Demand across these sectors is expected to scale significantly over the coming decade, driven by climate targets, regulatory frameworks and the need to maintain industrial competitiveness.

At the same time, recent developments in global energy markets have increased the focus on energy resilience, security of supply and system flexibility. As power systems transition toward higher shares of variable renewable energy, hydrogen is increasingly recognised not only as a critical industrial feedstock, but also as an important flexibility option within the energy system, enabling improved balancing of supply and demand.

Hydrogen is gaining importance for long-duration energy storage, grid balancing and decentralised energy production. By enabling renewable electrolytic hydrogen to be produced closer to end users, dependence on centralised infrastructure can be reduced, system resilience strengthened and both industrial demand and broader energy-transition objectives supported. In parallel, defence and security related applications are emerging as an additional area of strategic interest, further reinforcing the case for flexible, localised hydrogen production.

"Customers are increasingly asking for solutions that are simpler to deploy and easier to finance," says Todd Cartwright, Chief Commercial Officer of Nel ASA. "Interest is growing across industrial and infrastructure applications, including resilience-driven use cases such as energy security and defence-related applications."

Nel's new pressurized alkaline platform is being industrialized following a final investment decision announced in December 2025, enabling a production capacity of up to 1 GW per year at Herøya, with a roadmap to scale production up to 4 GW annually. Industrialization of the platform is supported by a grant of up to EUR 135 million from the EU Innovation Fund, covering up to 60% of eligible industrialization costs. The support underscores the strategic importance of the technology for Europe's clean energy transition and accelerates time to market.

For additional information, please contact:

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02 097

Wilhelm Flinder, Head of IR, Communications & Marketing +47 936 11 350

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel has a history tracing back to 1927 and is today a leading pure play hydrogen technology company with a global presence. The company specializes in PEM and Alkaline electrolyser technology for production of renewable hydrogen. Nel's product offerings are key enablers for a green hydrogen economy, making it possible to decarbonize various industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

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