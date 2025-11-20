Nelia African Market Hosts Cultural Holiday Open House

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelia African Market LLC is excited to announce its upcoming Holiday Open House, a cultural celebration bringing together families, neighbors, and the Frederick community on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The event will be held at 66 Waverley Drive, Suite 620, Frederick, MD, and will feature a lively, festive atmosphere including:

Open House Flyer

Free food tastings

Cultural music

Live DJ entertainment

Raffles and giveaways

Vendor tables featuring local businesses

Family-friendly fun and activities

The Open House aims to highlight the diverse African, Caribbean, and international cultures represented throughout the store. Visitors will enjoy a memorable experience filled with vibrant music, authentic flavors, and community togetherness.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Frederick community to celebrate the holiday season with us," said Fafali Sant'Anna, owner of Nelia African Market. "Our goal is to create a warm and joyful environment that reflects the rich cultures we serve every day."

Local officials, community leaders, and small business partners have been invited to join the celebration, with a special welcome moment scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Vendor participation is still open. Businesses can register here:

https://forms.gle/oGViir8etkeRcKa58

The event is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

About Nelia African-Caribbean & International Market

Nelia Market proudly serves the Frederick community with authentic African, Caribbean, and international groceries, spices, snacks, beauty products, home essentials, and specialty foods. The market is committed to celebrating global cultures and providing exceptional service rooted in community values.

