Nella Comfort Kit, Tool for Gynecologic Visits, Now Available Nationwide at Walmart

Nella Launches at Walmart During Women's Health Month

PORTLAND, Ore., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Nella Speculum is a modern redesign of one of women's most outdated medical tools, bringing a new level of comfort to the pelvic exam. The device is featured in the Nella Comfort Kit, now available nationwide at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Timed with Women's Health Month, the national retail launch reflects a broader mission: expanding access to essential healthcare tools and empowering women to feel more prepared, confident, and in control of their care. Through this launch, the Nella Comfort Kit brings a new option for comfort and preparation to women across the country, including in communities where access to women's health innovations has historically been limited.

New Speculum Addresses Major Barrier to Women's Preventive Care

The traditional speculum, developed more than a century ago and still widely used today, is often cold, rigid, and associated with discomfort. That discomfort contributes to a larger issue: millions of women, 72% in the United States, have delayed or avoided routine gynecologic visits* putting their long-term health at risk.

"Our research and the stories we've heard from thousands of women are clear: fear of discomfort and anxiety are some of the real barriers to essential healthcare," said Fahti Khosrowshahi, founder and CEO of Ceek Women's Health, the company behind the Nella Speculum and Nella Comfort Kit. "For women with a history of sexual trauma, infertility, or gynecologic cancers, nearly half of women in the U.S., that anxiety can be even more significant and often privately endured. The Nella Speculum was designed to address this need by putting patient comfort at the forefront of innovation. Bringing Nella to Walmart shelves means millions of women now have access to a modern tool that helps transform the pelvic exam from an experience to be dreaded into one approached with greater confidence and comfort. Comfort should never replace care; it should enable it."

Comfort-First Design Transforms Pelvic Exams

The Nella Comfort Kit introduces a contemporary approach to pelvic exams. The kit includes supportive essentials for patients, such as socks for stirrups and a pH-balanced post exam vaginal wipe, along with the single-use Nella Speculum designed for use by the clinician. Two versions of the kit are available to support women at different stages of care, and both are HAS/FSA eligible:

Classic





Curves

Designed By Women, For a Women's Body

The Nella Speculum, recognized as one of the TIME Magazine Best Inventions 2020, is a narrow device, approximately the width of a tampon. It's not cold, it's quiet and it's designed by women for a women's body. The device replaces the cold shock and intimidating elements of traditional metal speculums with a temperature-neutral medical-grade polymer and slimmer ergonomic design intended to reduce discomfort and exam anxiety.

For healthcare providers, Nella fits seamlessly into a clinician's existing workflow without changing or disrupting the exam.

Women simply bring the kit with them to their appointment and provide it to their clinician, allowing them to take a more active role in preparing for their care.

"Annual well-woman visits are the cornerstone of preventive health, allowing for crucial screenings for cervical cancer, early detection of infections, and important conversations about a woman's overall well-being," said Dr. Linda Bradley, a leading OB-GYN. "When women delay these appointments out of fear or anxiety, they miss a critical opportunity for early intervention that can have lifelong health consequences. Prioritizing patient comfort is an important step in removing these barriers and helping ensure women feel empowered to seek consistent care."

Through its availability at Walmart, the Nella Comfort Kit expands access to a new option designed to help more women show up for the preventive care they deserve.

The Nella Comfort Kit in Classic and Curves will be available for purchase in Walmart stores nationwide beginning May 28, as well as on Walmart.com.

The Nella Speculum is a medical device. Federal law requires that the Nella Speculum be used only by or on the order of a healthcare professional.

About Ceek Women's Health

Ceek Women's Health is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative, patient-centric products that prioritize comfort, control, and a better overall healthcare experience. Founded in 2018 by CEO Fahti Khosrowshahi, Ceek was inspired by her personal experience undergoing infertility treatment and recognizing that many tools used in gynecologic care had not meaningfully evolved. The company's mission is to modernize women's healthcare tools and help ensure women receive the care they deserve. Ceek is a proud sponsor of the Chicago Stars Women's Professional Soccer Team.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Nella Comfort Kit?

The Nella Comfort Kit is a patient-owned, doctor-approved kit created to reduce pain, anxiety, and discomfort during routine pelvic exams. It contains the Nella Speculum – a single-use, doctor-accepted medical device designed specifically for a woman's body – and other comfort items like comfort socks and a post-exam vaginal wipe. The Nella Speculum is a medical device. Federal law requires that the Nella Speculum be used only by or on the order of a healthcare professional.

Why do women avoid pelvic exams?

Research shows that 72% of women have delayed* or avoided gynecological visits in large part to fear, anxiety, or discomfort around pelvic exams. The traditional metal speculums used in pelvic exams were not designed with patient comfort in mind and can be cold and uncomfortable, leading many women to skip pelvic exams. The Nella Speculum was created to change this experience and help women get the care they need and deserve.

Where can I purchase the Nella Comfort Kit?

The Nella Comfort Kit in Classic and Curves are available in Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com starting May 28, 2026.

*Source: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), 2025 Harris Poll survey of U.S. women, January 2025. Survey found 72% of women report delaying gynecologic visits.

From TIME ©2020 TIME USA LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

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SOURCE Ceek Women's Health