Nello Unveils Exciting New Flavors of Best Selling and #1 Wellness Sku on TikTok Shop, Supercalm: Blue Coconut, Tropical Tangerine, and Calamansi Lemon Lime

Nello Unveils Exciting New Flavors of Best Selling, #1 Wellness Sku on TikTok Shop, Supercalm.

Supercalm, Nello's flagship product, has been celebrated for its unique blend of natural ingredients designed to promote relaxation and mental clarity. The new flavors have been meticulously crafted to offer a delightful sensory experience while maintaining the core benefits that Supercalm users love.

"We are excited to introduce these new flavors to our Supercalm lineup," says Mason Porter Co-Founder of Nello. "At Nello, we are committed to innovating and enhancing the way our customers experience relaxation and well-being. These new flavors are a testament to our dedication to providing both delightful taste and effective calm."

Blue Coconut: This flavor combines the subtle sweetness of coconut with a refreshing twist, evoking a sense of tranquility reminiscent of a serene beach getaway.

Tropical Tangerine: A burst of citrusy goodness, Tropical Tangerine brings together the tangy zest of tangerines with a hint of tropical flair, perfect for those looking to brighten their day with a splash of sunshine.

Calamansi Lemon Lime: Featuring the exotic tang of calamansi paired with the classic zing of lemon and lime, this flavor delivers a unique, invigorating twist that refreshes and revitalizes.

Nello's Supercalm is crafted using high-quality, natural ingredients designed to support a balanced lifestyle. Each flavor is carefully developed and third party tested to ensure that consumers receive the same soothing benefits while enjoying an elevated taste experience.

Standout Supercalm Stats:

Available in 2 sizes: Travel Packs (20 servings) ($39.95) + Bulk Jar (30 servings) ($44.95)

+ Bulk Jar (30 servings) Promotes Calm Manage Occasional Stress + Anxiety Promote Sleep

Supports Healthy Cortisol Levels

Supports Mood & Cognition

Stellar Active ingredients: KSM-66 Ashwagandha, L-Theanine, Magnesium Glycinate, Vitamin D3, No Sugar

The new Supercalm flavors will be available starting October 1st on Nello's official website, https://try.drinknello.com/, as well on Amazon. Hi Res Imagery can be found here.

About Nello:

Nello is a forward-thinking wellness company dedicated to creating innovative and health-conscious drink mixes that enhance well-being and daily life. With a focus on natural ingredients and cutting-edge formulations, Nello's products are designed to meet the needs of a modern, health-aware audience. For more information, visit https://try.drinknello.com/ and follow us on Instagram @drinknello and TikTok at @drinknello.

Press Contact:

Ann Ragan Kearns

Odyssey Public Relations

[email protected]

www.odysseypr.com

SOURCE Nello