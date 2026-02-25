NELLSON UNVEILS NEW WEBSITE SHOWCASING THE POWER OF HUMAN INTELLIGENCE™

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nellson Nutraceutical LLC, the leading North American manufacturer of branded and private-label nutritional bars and functional powders, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website, www.nellsonllc.com. The new site celebrates the Human Intelligence (H.I.) that shapes Nellson's position as a trusted partner to brands in the sports nutrition, wellness, weight management and medical nutrition sectors.

The updated platform offers enhanced functionality and a more robust user experience, while introducing Nellson's bold new positioning centered on the power of Human Intelligence. This concept reflects the blend of advanced technology and human expertise that drives Nellson's end-to-end approach encompassing product development, operational excellence, and a commitment to strong customer relationships.

"As a co-manufacturer, we go beyond making products. We partner with brands to help them innovate, differentiate and meet evolving consumer expectations," said Jean Filion, CEO of Nellson. "Our new website reflects the depth of our capabilities and the human insight that guides every project. It captures how we collaborate with our partners to anticipate trends, solve challenges and accelerate their success in a rapidly changing market."

"Relationships are a critical part of how we support our customers and their objectives," said Bart Child, Chief Commercial Officer. "Human Intelligence reflects how we work alongside our partners, engaging across teams and touchpoints to keep expectations clear and momentum strong. It's a collaborative approach that strengthens trust and supports brands as they grow."

Nellson's evolution from a traditional co-manufacturer to a strategic partner is driven by its dedication to elevating the customer experience, strengthening supply chain performance and partnering closely to support each customer's long-term brand growth.

The redesigned website highlights Nellson's advanced product development capabilities, deep category expertise and commitment to food safety—all powered by the intelligence and passion of its people.

About Nellson

Nellson Nutraceutical LLC is North America's leading manufacturer of outsourced nutritional bars and functional powders, backed by more than 60 years of diversified expertise. Nellson provides advanced product development, rigorous quality assurance and flexible production support to branded nutritional companies and select retailers across the sports nutrition, wellness, weight management and medical nutrition markets. For more information, please visit nellsonllc.com.

About Kohlberg & Company

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg") is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in healthcare and services companies characterized by strong brands, recurring revenue streams and leading market positions, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating partners, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. As of September 30, 2025, Kohlberg manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of investors globally. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

SOURCE Nellson LLC