'Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead' Remix EP Available Today

Quarterhead -- multi-instrumentalists Janik Riegert and Josh Tapen -- have created a new version of "All Good Things (Come To An End)." The Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead Remix EP (IGA/UMe) also includes three edits (Extended and Instrumentals).

"'All Good Things' was one of the main pop anthems we grew up with," said Janik Riegert. "Nelly, Timbaland and Chris Martin are the people behind the soundtrack of our very first heartbreaks, best road trips and longest nights. To work on this project wasn't just a remix for us."

Josh Tapen adds: "To work with this legacy was an amazing experience. We hope that the new mix between Nelly's world and our vibe brings back a lot of amazing memories and helps to create as many new ones!"

NELLY FURTADO NELLY FURTADO X QUARTERHEAD [REMIX EP ]

1. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)

2. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead) (Extended Remix)

3. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead) (Remix Instrumental)

4. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead) (Extended Remix Instrumental)

The track "All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)" will also be available as a digital single.

NELLY FURTADO

QUARTERHEAD

