Nelly, TLC And Flo Rida Announce Summer Amphitheater Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city outing will kick off July 23 in Tuscaloosa, AL at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, Detroit, Austin and more before wrapping August 31 in Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12th at 12pm local time until Thursday, March 14th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida 2019 Tour Dates:

Tue Jul 23 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Wed Jul 24 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Fri Jul 26 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Sat Jul 27 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Tue Jul 30 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Wed Jul 31 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Thu Aug 01 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sat Aug 03 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Wed Aug 07 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Thu Aug 08 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion Fri Aug 09 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Sun Aug 11 Boston, MA The Xfinity Center Thu Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center Sat Aug 17 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Sun Aug 18 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only) Tue Aug 20 Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP Thu Aug 22 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Fri Aug 23 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Tue Aug 27 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Fri Aug 30 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Sat Aug 31 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

About Nelly:

Nelly is a Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and TV/Film actor. Within the United States, Nelly has sold in excess of 22.5 million albums, on a worldwide scale, he has been certified gold and/or platinum in more than 35 countries, estimates bring his total record sales to over 40 Million Sold. Whether it is recording the hottest summer anthem, starring on a top TV show or sharing his passionate opinions as a sports commentator on Fox Sports, Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. Some of his biggest music hits include: "Hot in Here" – "Dilemma" [feat. Kelly Rowland] "Country Grammar" "Ride Wit Me" "Just a Dream"– "Cruise" reached diamond status, "The Fix" (sampling Marvin Gaye) and "Millionaire" with Cash Cash and Digital Animal Farm. In 2018 Nelly headlines multiple orchestra nights and headlined the first "family audience" in Saudi Arabia. The music Icon being awarded two Diamond Selling titles, one for his Country Grammar album and secondly for his song "Cruise" with Florida Georgia Line- a title only shared by 6 other rap artists. In 2016 Nelly was one of few artists with three television shows (Nellyville, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Undisputed) airing at one time. As an entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor his resume grows exponentially from his highly successful Apple Bottom women's clothing line, Vokal mens clothing, Pimp Juice energy drink, CEO of his own label, Derrty Ent. and co-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan. He has been a spokesman for Cheerios, Underarmour, Nike, Axe, Mike and Ike and many more.

About TLC:

One of the greatest legacies in music history can be summed up by just three letters—TLC.

Those characters merely hint at the talent of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, but they immediately evoke an unparalleled journey nonetheless. That journey encompasses immortal anthems such as "Waterfalls," "Creep," "No Scrubs," and "Unpretty," to name a few, as well as sales of 70 million records worldwide, four GRAMMY® Awards, two RIAA diamond-certified albums among a total of four multiplatinum albums, ten Top 10 singles, and four Number 1 singles. Meanwhile, the VH1 original film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story chronicled their rise and broke records as the highest-rated television film premiere of 2013 and the highest-rated original premiere on the network between consistent touring.

Given the legacy behind this timeless moniker, it's fitting the undisputed "best-selling American girl-group of all-time" chose the name TLC for their fifth and first album in 15 years. TLC went as hard as ever in the booth. As a result, the music picks up exactly where they left off just sharper, smarter, sassier, and even a little sexier than before. The same inimitable chemistry simultaneously drives all twelve tracks, which shot the album straight to the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 Chart.

About Flo Rida:

Flo Rida is one of today's most vibrant and recognizable superstars, a true international icon and history-making hip-hop hero. Since bursting out of the gate a decade ago in 2007 with the RIAA 7x platinum certified hit, "Low (Feat. T-Pain)" – which spent 10 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard "Hot 100" – the Miami-based rapper has unleashed an undeniably amazing string of record-breaking, multi-platinum certified singles, including the worldwide #1 favorite, "Right Round (Feat. Ke$ha)" (5x platinum), "In The Ayer (Feat. will.i.am)" (2x platinum), "Club Can't Handle Me (Feat. David Guetta)," (3x platinum), "Good Feeling" (4x platinum), "Wild Ones (Feat. Sia)" (2x platinum), "Whistle" (2x platinum), and "I Cry" (2x platinum). In addition, Flo has made myriad guest appearances on such blockbuster tracks as David Guetta's platinum certified "Where Them Girls At (Feat. Flo Rida & Nicki Minaj)," Olly Murs' platinum certified "Troublemaker (Feat. Flo Rida)," and Taio Cruz' planetary chart-topper, "Hangover (Feat. Flo Rida)." All told, Flo Rida has sold well over 100 million singles worldwide.

